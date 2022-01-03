ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Omicron variant impacts school districts, as students return to classes in 2022

By Basil John
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KvDHJ_0dbY0cGo00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The massive influx of COVID-19 cases affected many holiday plans, and just as we get into the New Year, the virus is having a big impact on schools.

“The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented. Gone well beyond anything that we’ve seen before,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci told ABC’s This Week, vaccination is the best way to combat the Omicron variant.

“When Omicron comes down to a low level, we keep it down at a low level, enough that it doesn’t disrupt our society, our economy, or our way of life,” Fauci said.

But just as millions of kids are ready to go back to the classroom, COVID-19 is impacting school districts across the country.

“But I still believe very firmly and very passionately, not only as an educator but as a parent that our students belong in the classroom and we can do it safely,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said on CBS’ Face the Nation.

Cardona said the administration will continue to support in-person learning, despite the latest CDC data showing a jump in child hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

“We do believe our schools can remain open. We have to stay vigilant, we have to stay focused on those mitigation strategies that work and we have to continue to work together to give our students a chance to learn in the classroom,” Cardona said.

Dr. Fauci says parents need to take every step to protect their kids, by getting them vaccinated, wearing masks and getting tested.

“I think all of those things put together, it’s safe enough to get those kids back to school,” Fauci said.

Cardona says the administration is working with school districts to set up systems so that resources are readily available to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

York Schools prepping for potential shift to virtual learning; low attendance not sustainable, officials say

York County Public Schools are also preparing for a potential shift to virtual learning due to the omicron surge. Read more: https://bit.ly/3F7ktul. York Schools prepping for potential shift to virtual learning; low attendance not sustainable, officials say. Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week returns Jan. 16-23 Tests, not shots, in high demand...
YORK COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
5 On Your Side

Kirkwood School District will go back to mandatory masks when students return from winter break

KIRKWOOD, Mo. — The Kirkwood School District announced it would require masks at all schools in the district when students return to classes. "We must ensure we are monitoring and responding to the most current information available to keep our students, staff and their families safe while maximizing in-person learning," district superintendent David Ulrich said in a message to students and parents. "Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to taking a deliberative, data-driven approach to our decision-making around COVID protocols."
KIRKWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#School Districts#Weather#Covid#Nexstar#White House#Abc#Cbs
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students and staff after winter break during Omicron surge

Students went back to the classroom on Monday. Testing is available to students with their ID at Earl Warren Showgrounds. However, on Sunday, there were long lines and confusion about testing. The post Santa Barbara Unified School District welcomes back students and staff after winter break during Omicron surge appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KPBS

Sweetwater Union High School District distributes COVID-19 tests before students return to school next week

The South Bay has been significantly affected by the pandemic and with the recent surge in cases, one school district is helping out its community. “In the South Bay, we’ve been really impacted by COVID-19, a lot of our families are first responders, essential workers and so for us it’s critical that we provide our community with the support,” said Dr. Moises Aguirre, the superintendent of Sweetwater Union High School District.
NATIONAL CITY, CA
The 74

Ask the Doctor: Navigating the “New Math” of Omicron in Schools

It’s a tricky moment in the pandemic for parents. Mere weeks ago — though it may feel like a lifetime — K-12 operations seemed to be moving toward something of a pandemic equilibrium. Studies had confirmed that COVID spread less in classrooms than the surrounding community, children as young as 5 had gained access to […]
EDUCATION
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy