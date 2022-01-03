Thousands Left Without Power In The Sierra After Snow Topples Trees Onto Powerlines

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 6 p.m. on Friday, there are still 7,120 customers without power in the 4 counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, however, a large portion of customers still remain in the dark.
Most of those customers are located in Nevada County. Here’s the breakdown of customers without power.
Placer – 1,282 customers
Sierra – 255 customers
Nevada – 4,463 customers
El Dorado – 959 customers
“We continue to bolster our forces into the area to complete repairs to the more than 3,200 instances of damage on the system...
