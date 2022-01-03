ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands Left Without Power In The Sierra After Snow Topples Trees Onto Powerlines

 5 days ago

PG&E is working to restore power to over...

FOX40

Two utility workers fall 50 feet repairing Placer County power lines

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two utility workers have been hospitalized after falling 50 feet Thursday night while repairing power lines in Placer County. County officials said Cal Fire and Placer County Fire Department personnel responded to the area of Rollins Lake and You Bet roads in Colfax. Cal Fire said first responders rescued the two […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

PG&E Says Over 7,000 Sierra Customers Still Without Power

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — As of 6 p.m. on Friday, there are still 7,120 customers without power in the 4 counties of PG&E’s Sierra Division. Utility crews were able to restore power to many over the past few days, however, a large portion of customers still remain in the dark. Most of those customers are located in Nevada County. Here’s the breakdown of customers without power. Placer – 1,282 customers Sierra – 255 customers Nevada – 4,463 customers El Dorado – 959 customers “We continue to bolster our forces into the area to complete repairs to the more than 3,200 instances of damage on the system...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

No Significant Road Issues Or Power Outages From Snow, Hogan Says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday said there were no significant road issues or power outages from the snowstorm that blanketed the state overnight. Maryland Department of Transportation Authority Police responded to four disabled vehicles and five crashes since last night, but overall, the damage was minimal, the governor’s office said. The winter weather did impact airplanes landing at or leaving BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. Flight tracking services show that 89 flights were canceled by 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the press statement. The snowstorm is the second to hit the state this week. “After heavy snow again blanketed the...
MARYLAND STATE
NBCMontana

Falling trees deter power crews responding to hundreds without power

MISSOULA, Mont. — Northwestern Energy reports that "trees are falling faster than crews can repair the lines in the Haugan and DeBorgia areas." Crews worked until 11 p.m. last night, but had to stop after that due to unsafe conditions, according to the company's social media. Noon is the targeted time for power to be restored.
MISSOULA, MT
CBS Sacramento

‘A God-Send’: Free Showers, Laundry Service For People Still Without Power In Nevada County

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – Hunkered down in his truck with his two dogs, Tim has been roughing if for nearly two weeks. The Christmas storm that took out power to thousands is something he says he’s never seen before. “Not like this. Not like this. I mean we’ve usually been out of power for maybe 4 days at the most,” Tim told CBS13. He’s lost count of how many days he’s been in the dark this time, saying it’s been at least ten. “There’s trees down everywhere. There’s power lines down. And I’m sure they’re doing the best that they can to get...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Highway 89 Around Emerald Bay Reopens After Snow Removal

EMERALD BAY (CBS13) — The highway has reopened after a snowstorm caused a closure on a portion of Highway 89 around Emerald Bay, said Caltrans District 3. Crews worked tirelessly all morning to clear fallen trees, boulders, snow, and debris from the roadway. Now that they have cleared it, the route is now accessible and has been reopened. Highway 89 around Emerald Bay is back OPEN. Thanks to our crews for all their hard work throughout this record-breaking storm! @CountyElDorado @CHPSouthLake @PlacerCA https://t.co/RynoT2Dtje — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 6, 2022
dronedj.com

Drones help fix outages after Virginia winter storm leaves thousands without power

It’s been four days since a winter storm pounded Virginia with up to 11 inches of snow and left tens of thousands of residents without power. Crews at utility company Dominion Energy have been working tirelessly ever since to ensure a swift response to the outages. But with heavy, wet snow knocking down trees and making some areas especially inaccessible by road, drones have played a critical role in giving linemen a head-start on understanding what they’re dealing with.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch

Thousands without power following storm

Wet snow and gusty winds have left thousands without power following a Monday, Jan. 3 winter storm that dumped 3.5 inches of snow throughout the county. As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, over 10,000 Southside Electric customers remained without power. Of those, close to 4,000 were Lunenburg customers, with only 116 homes restored.
ENVIRONMENT
104.1 WIKY

Alaska windstorm leaves thousands without power amid below freezing temperatures

(ANCHORAGE, Alaska) — Thousands of homes in southcentral Alaska are without power amid below-freezing weather after a persistent windstorm with gusts up to 90 mph blew through the area over the weekend, taking down power lines, damaging buildings and flipping semitrucks and small aircraft. Approximately 8,500 people in the...
Free Lance-Star

Thousands still without power regionally as next winter storm takes aim

Utility crews continue to work to restore power to thousands of residents in the aftermath of a winter storm that dumped heavy snow across the Fredericksburg region beginning early Monday morning. Dominion Energy officials say treacherous road conditions, along with the full closure of Interstate 95, played a significant role...
Free Lance-Star

Thousands without power, motorists stranded on I-95 as a result of winter storm

Spotsylvania County Public Schools are also closed tomorrow, Jan. 5. Virginia State Police reported that from 12:01 to 10 a.m. this morning, they responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported deaths related to the winter storm. Stafford County Public Schools...
goldcountrymedia.com

Thousands remain without power in Placer County, but PG&E is working on it

A week ago, 60,000 customers were without power in PG&E’s Sierra Division following another December storm that bombed the area with record-setting snowfall. That included 9,800 customers in Placer County, which also has received an impressive amount of rainfall. Auburn for example, had 24.46 inches of rain as of Tuesday morning, double the normal rainfall of 12.04 inches for Jan. 4 and five times the 4.81 inches the town had a year ago on that date.
Johnson City Press

Hundreds without power as heavy snow blankets the region

Heavy snowfall knocked out power for several hundred people across Washington County on Monday, with BrightRidge reporting more than 700 outages — the majority of which were reported in the southern end of the county. While most outages were concentrated in areas like Lamar, Cherokee and Jonesborough, many were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

