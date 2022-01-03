Thousands Left Without Power In The Sierra After Snow Topples Trees Onto Powerlines

NEVADA CITY (CBS13) – Hunkered down in his truck with his two dogs, Tim has been roughing if for nearly two weeks. The Christmas storm that took out power to thousands is something he says he’s never seen before. “Not like this. Not like this. I mean we’ve usually been out of power for maybe 4 days at the most,” Tim told CBS13. He’s lost count of how many days he’s been in the dark this time, saying it’s been at least ten. “There’s trees down everywhere. There’s power lines down. And I’m sure they’re doing the best that they can to get...

NEVADA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO