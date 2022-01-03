11th anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting nears

On Saturday, Tucsonans will pay tribute to those killed and injured on one of its darkest days.

A memorial ceremony for the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 were wounded is set for Saturday. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was holding a congress on Your Corner event at a shopping center near Oracle and Ina. A gunman shot 19 people, including Giffords. She survived the shooting but resigned from Congress.

The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.

Speakers include Mayor Regina Romero, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and Ron Barber, who was wounded in the shooting.

