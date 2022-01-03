11th anniversary of Jan. 8 shooting nears
On Saturday, Tucsonans will pay tribute to those killed and injured on one of its darkest days.
A memorial ceremony for the Jan. 8, 2011 shooting in which six people were killed and 13 were wounded is set for Saturday. U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords was holding a congress on Your Corner event at a shopping center near Oracle and Ina. A gunman shot 19 people, including Giffords. She survived the shooting but resigned from Congress.Jan. 8 memorial fund accepting donations
The event will start at 9:30 a.m. at the Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.
Speakers include Mayor Regina Romero, acting Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher and Ron Barber, who was wounded in the shooting.
- WHAT: Ceremony marking the 11 th anniversary of the Jan. 8, 2011 Tucson tragedy
- WHERE: Historic Pima County Courthouse, 115 N. Church Ave.
- WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022; event begins at 9:30 a.m.; bell ringing at 10:10 a.m.
