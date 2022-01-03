NWS reports tornadoes hit Kentucky New Year's Day

The National Weather Service out of Paducah reported this weekend tornadoes touched down in Kentucky during New Year's Day.

Christian County had the largest one in an EF2, with a max of 115 mph winds and a path of width of 125 yards and length of 1.1 miles. Several businesses were damaged, among them a gas station and a dollar store.

An EF1 tornado struck Barren County with an EF0 tornado hit Warren County, Kentucky.

The weather service will also look at parts of Tennessee to determine whether tornadoes touched down in the lower portion of the mid-state.

NWS Nashville will survey Giles County today along with NWS Huntsville surveying Lincoln County.