ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

NWS reports tornadoes hit Kentucky New Year's Day

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUaob_0dbY05QC00

The National Weather Service out of Paducah reported this weekend tornadoes touched down in Kentucky during New Year's Day.

Christian County had the largest one in an EF2, with a max of 115 mph winds and a path of width of 125 yards and length of 1.1 miles. Several businesses were damaged, among them a gas station and a dollar store.

An EF1 tornado struck Barren County with an EF0 tornado hit Warren County, Kentucky.

The weather service will also look at parts of Tennessee to determine whether tornadoes touched down in the lower portion of the mid-state.

NWS Nashville will survey Giles County today along with NWS Huntsville surveying Lincoln County.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
City
Paducah, KY
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Nws Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Several Hopkinsville businesses destroyed by strong storms

Downtown Hopkinsville saw the worst of the damage, when strong storms moved through the area Saturday morning. Christian County EMA tells NewsChannel 5, so far, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported. "It’s just amazing how it can happen in an instant. An absolute instant," said Mary-Anne Gilbert-Smitherman, the owner of Hopkinsville's Family Dollar Store.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy