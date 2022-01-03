ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springville, AL

St. Clair deputies seek Springville man

By Bobby Mathews
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Springville...

www.trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 4

Faye Mcmillen
5d ago

he will just get right back out. criminals need to be locked up for their crimes. Too much time wasted on FTA.

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in accident near Irondale

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — Alabama State Troopers have identified a South Carolina woman as the victim struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday, January 2, at approximately 6:37 p.m. near Irondale. The victim is 27-year-old McKayla Kapriest Roberts of Charleston, according to Trooper Justin O’Neal. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

One killed in single-vehicle crash in Clay

From The Tribune staff reports CLAY — A single-vehicle crash in Clay has claimed the life of a man on Saturday, January 8, around 2:20 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the male driver was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, which occurred in 7500 block of Old Springville Road in Clay. […]
CLAY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Two arrested in connection to October 2021 homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two suspects were arrested in connection with a homicide that occurred on Friday, October  29, 2021. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Mario Manning, 42, and Dennis Manning, 52, both of Birmingham, have been arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Justin Rasha Lee. Related Story: Birmingham man shot […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds man sentenced to 10 years in prison for pair of robberies

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A federal judge this week sentenced a Leeds man in connection with two robberies, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp, Jr. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon sentenced Adam James Mordecai, 38, to 120 months in prison.  Mordecai […]
LEEDS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springville, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Saint Clair County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Clair County, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Commentary: BPD Scam Alert

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By The Birmingham Police Department BIRMINGHAM —  The Birmingham Police Department has been made aware of a recent scam attempt that has placed community members in danger of being defrauded. The scam has been described as follows: The scammer contacts the community member by cell phone and addresses the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against bar, Birmingham, man accused of dumping body in the Paighton Houston case

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two years after Paighton Houston’s disappearance and death, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed on December 17, 2021. According to the suit filed by Attorney Scott Hughes on behalf of Houston’s mother, Charlaine Houston, and family. Related Story: Man charged in connection to case of Paighton Houston The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham woman found dead in bullet riddled vehicle

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham woman was found dead in a vehicle riddled with bullets on Tuesday, January 4, at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department, Michelle Denise Kemp, 40, was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stalled in the roadway. “Officers from the East […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tribune#St#Peoples
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Hoover homicide victim

From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Jefferson County Coroner Office has identified the Hoover man killed in an apparent homicide on Thursday, December 30. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Charles Richard, 46, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The incident occurred in the 1100 block of 9th Avenue Southwest […]
BESSEMER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified body found in Jefferson County woods

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — ATV riders found a body in a wooded area on Saturday, January 1, around 11:48 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Deputies were called to a wooded area off of Lock 17 Road near Griffis Road, in unincorporated Jefferson County, to investigate reports […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Woman killed in I-20 hit-and-run identified

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A South Carolina woman killed in the I-20 hit-and-run on Sunday, January 2, at approximately 6:37 p.m. has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, McKayla Roberts, 27, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on Interstate 20 in the […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

32-year-old Birmingham man’s death investigated as apparent homicide

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 32-year-old Birmingham man’s death is being investigated at an apparent homicide. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim sustained life-threatening gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault on Saturday, January 1, at approximately 8:03 a.m. The incident occurred in the 800 block of Cable Car […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified woman struck and killed in hit-and-run

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — An unidentified woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run on Sunday, January 2, at approximately 6:37 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the victim was a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on Interstate 20 in the Irondale area. The incident occurred on Interstate 20 […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Multiple crashes affect travel on I-459 near Trussville exit

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Icy conditions have affected at least one major roadway in the Birmingham metro area after heavy snowfall on Sunday night/Monday morning. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating multiple crashes on Interstate 459 between Interstate 59 and Grants Mill Road due […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy