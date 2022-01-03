ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State, University of Michigan update vaccination policies

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5Rap_0dbY03ek00

Two Michigan universities now require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend certain events.

Michigan State University now requires proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend athletic, music, art and theater events on the East Lansing campus. And the University of Michigan says everyone 12 and older must do so to attend indoor athletic events.

Michigan State says vaccination proof or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required of all attendees ages 12 and older. Persons who cannot provide the required information won’t be allowed into the venue, it said.

To meet the vaccine requirement, attendees must show their COVID-19 vaccination card or a digital image along with a photo ID matching the name on the card. Attendees who cannot provide proof of vaccination should bring a photo ID and either a printout or photo of their negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before the event start time. People ages 17 and under accompanied by an adult will not be required to show a photo ID.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
22 WSBT

Healthcare Update: State of Michigan now recognizing other state health care licenses

Niles, MI — Michigan is joining 21 other states, allowing healthcare licenses across the country to be recognized in the state. The Senate bill means immediate relief for the states epidemic related shortage of healthcare workers. This applies to nurses, physicians and anyone licensed under article 15 in the Michigan health public code. Healthcare workers from across the country, whether they share a border with the state or not can help provide work or flexibility in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

University of Michigan updates COVID protocols as students prepare to return to campus

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan has released an updated COVID-19 safety plan as students prepare to start the winter semester in person on Wednesday. An email sent to the school community on Monday by President Mark Schlissel and Provost Susan M. Collins outlined the new measures, which include new isolation and quarantine guidelines and upgraded masking policies for indoor settings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
East Lansing, MI
Vaccines
East Lansing, MI
Health
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photo Id#College
The Ann Arbor News

University of Michigan confirms in-person instruction for winter semester

ANN ARBOR, MI - University of Michigan will resume in-person classes despite the continued prevalence of the omicron variant of COVID-19, officials said Tuesday. Classes will start as scheduled on Jan. 5 next year. This is despite Washtenaw County exhibiting high virus spread the last two weeks, with 2,184 cases and an 8.2% positivity rate reported between Dec. 8-22, according to county health department data.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan State University to start winter classes remotely for first three weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University will begin its spring semester classes online, following a surge in COVID-19 cases around Michigan. MSU will instead start classes primarily remotely on Jan. 10 for the next three weeks. A letter published on the school's website said the omicron variant and Michigan's recent surge in cases justified the move.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
manisteenews.com

Michigan universities to receive $18M for COVID sequencing

LANSING — Four Michigan universities will receive $18.5 million in federal funds over the next two years to collect and analyze genomic data to address emerging infectious disease threats and enhance the state’s ability to respond to those threats. Michigan Tech University, Michigan State University, University of Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
btpowerhouse.com

Michigan State at Michigan Postponed

The Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans got some tough news on Saturday morning as the programs learned their matchup would not be going forward as scheduled. The athletic departments put out releases suggesting the cancellation was due to COVID-19 issues with Michigan’s program. The two teams were set...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Northern Michigan University To Require Random COVID Testing

Northern Michigan University will implement mass random COVID-19 testing when the winter semester begins next week. It will also expand vaccination and booster shot availability at the NMU Health Center. Interim President Kerri Schuiling made the announcements in a campus-wide email on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, globally the pandemic is worsening, primarily...
COLLEGES
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Counties Where Omicron is Spreading Fast

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the U.S., and Michigan is no exception. In fact, Michigan broke a new coronavirus record this week, with the state health department reporting a two-day total of 25,858 confirmed cases earlier this week. Much of the transmission is driven by the highly contagious...
MICHIGAN STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy