Atlanta, GA

Guaranteed income, city park master plan, Phoenix Awards mark finale of Mayor Bottoms’ term in office

By Collin Kelley
 5 days ago
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’s spent her last week in office touting two major initiatives and handing out awards before passing the baton to Mayor-elect Andre Dickens on Monday afternoon.

Guaranteed income pilot program

Bottoms said the City of Atlanta has formally partnered with the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch I.M.P.A.C.T. (Income Mobility Program for Atlanta Community Transformation) – the city’s first citywide guaranteed income pilot program open to low-income Atlantans.

The pilot will serve 300 Atlanta residents who are at least 18 years old and live below 200% of the federal poverty line ($53,000 for a household of four). Participants in the I.M.P.A.C.T. program will receive $500 per month in guaranteed income during the 12-month pilot period.

“We are seizing this moment to realize Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s vision for addressing economic security and pervasive poverty,” Bottoms said. “Dr. King said, ‘The curse of poverty has no justification in our age.’ In the spirit of Dr. King’s vision for the beloved community, the launch of the I.M.P.A.C.T. program takes us another step closer to creating One Atlanta — an affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta. Thank you to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta and Mayors for a Guaranteed Income for leading and joining us in this impactful work.”

The city has donated $2 million to local nonprofit organization Urban League of Greater Atlanta to launch the pilot program. National partner Mayors for a Guaranteed Income will also donate $500,000 to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta to fund the administration of the day-to-day operations of the program.

Parks and recreation master plan

The City of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) released Activate ATL: Recreation and Parks for All – a new master plan set to begin implementation this year. plan. The plan can be viewed online here .

“Our parks and recreation services play a key role in improving the overall health and quality of life for Atlantans,” Bottoms said. “Thank you to our Parks and Recreation team for their commitment to equitable access to quality greenspaces and programming for all Atlanta communities.”

The new master plan addresses inequities and geographic disparities within the parks and recreation system to ensure that future investments will be prioritized to improve historically underserved parks.

A new “data equity tool” – a result of a two-year partnership between DPR and Bloomberg Associates – was developed and will use data-driven mapping to accurately identify disparities within the parks and recreation system and help pinpoint specific strategies to eliminate those disparities.

Phoenix Awards

Bottoms also presented Phoenix Awards, the city’s highest honor, to 16 “unsung heroes.”

“As one of my last official duties as Mayor, I am honored to recognize a distinguished group of people who have made an indelible impression upon our city and our administration,” Bottoms said. “They represent the unsung heroes found throughout our city, who have made Atlanta the shining city upon a hill.”

The recipients range from a host of industries, including media, medicine, civil and human rights, and politics.

The recipients are:

  • Juanita Abernathy (posthumously)
  • Silas “Si Man Baby” Alexander
  • Carolyn Long Banks
  • Bloomberg Philanthropies
  • Chris “Ludacris” Bridges
  • Helen Butler
  • Myrtle Davis
  • Larry Dingle
  • Sanjay Gupta
  • Ingrid Saunders Jones
  • Jovita Moore (posthumously)
  • Brenda Muhammad
  • Rita Samuels (posthumously)
  • Georganna Sinkfield
  • Beverly Evans Smith
  • Calvin Smyre

5d ago

Guaranteed income? I'm sure the recipients will be buying only essentials.. yah right... It's tax payer funded so I'm wondering if taxpayers will be able to track the recipients to see how our money was put to use... how about let taxpayers keep their money and instead help the recipients find jobs... everyone is hiring!

Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee

Chris Burnett served in his last meeting on Sandy Springs City Council on Dec. 21, but Mayor Rusty Paul already has called on him to serve the city as its representative on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for TSPLOST 2022-2027. The position requires someone with a financial background and knowledge of the program to […] The post Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown

The former headquarters of the North Georgia Methodist Conference at 159 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Downtown has been transformed into the newly opened Revival Lofts. Braden Fellman Group, Choate + Hertlein Architects, and Beacon Construction are the team behind the project. The office and 12-sided octagonal chapel were originally completed in 1967, but sat abandoned […] The post Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs’ MLK event to be held virtually

The city of Sandy Springs has switched its annual tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to a virtual video presentation. The city had planned a family-friendly event at City Springs featuring interactive art projects and a film to celebrate the teachings of Dr. King. But due to rising COVID-19 cases, Sandy Springs officials said […] The post Sandy Springs’ MLK event to be held virtually appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta

Georgia Tech alumni Andre Dickens took the oath of office at his alma mater on Monday afternoon becoming the 61st Mayor of Atlanta. During the afternoon inauguration ceremony at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Atlanta City Council President, Atlanta City Council members and Atlanta Municipal Court Judges also took their oaths of office. New City Council […] The post Andre Dickens sworn in as 61st Mayor of Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official takes seat on council

Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official was sworn into office Tuesday. Dr. Melody Kelley, a chemistry professor and community advocate, took her oath of office on Jan. 4. She will represent District 2 on the City Council.  “I am both excited and humbled to join the ranks of those who serve our community most diligently,” […] The post Sandy Springs’ first Black elected official takes seat on council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
What’s ahead for the housing market?

Home prices soared last year, up as much as 20%. Will 2022 be another strong year in metro Atlanta real estate? We asked local realtors to share their predictions for this year.  Cynthia Lippert, Atlanta Realtors Association Many realtors will have already developed their 2022 business plans. Here are some of the predictions informing the […] The post What’s ahead for the housing market? appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Buckhead City leader’s retweet catches backlash

The leader of the Buckhead City effort is under fire for retweeting content from a hate group. Saturday night, Bill White, CEO and chairman of the Buckhead Exploratory Committee, reshared content from VDARE.com on Twitter but later deleted it, according to a tweet from AJC political reporter Greg Bluestein. “The leader of the Buckhead secession […] The post Buckhead City leader’s retweet catches backlash appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area

Major happenings in health care didn’t cease over the holidays. The news, in fact, exploded – in both familiar and surprising directions. It started, of course, with the latest on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shattering Records The state last week reported daily totals of new Covid cases that shattered previous records, with the very contagious Omicron […] The post Covid hospitalizations soar in Atlanta area appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Brookhaven to start Lynwood Park splash pad construction

Construction will start on a new splash pad in Brookhaven this week.  The city will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for a new splash pad in Lynwood Park on Jan. 6 at 1:30 p.m., according to information from a city newsletter. The ceremony will take place at the Lynwood Park Pool at 3360 Osborne Road.  The […] The post Brookhaven to start Lynwood Park splash pad construction appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Sandy Springs, Brookhaven swearing-in ceremonies set for today

Sandy Springs and Brookhaven will formally inaugurate new and returning elected officials today. Sandy Springs will hold its swearing-in ceremony as part of tonight’s City Council meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. Mayor Rusty Paul will take an oath for his third term in office. As for the City Council, four incumbents will begin another […] The post Sandy Springs, Brookhaven swearing-in ceremonies set for today appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend

Every four years, the first Monday of January marks the beginning of a new term for Atlanta’s mayor and city council. But, the festivities begin tomorrow for Andre Dickens, and you can plan your New Year’s weekend by going to MovingATLForward.com to register for all the inaugural events.  Rough Draft caught up with Inaugural Co-Chair W. Imari […] The post Events for Atlanta mayoral inauguration begin this weekend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Looking ahead to 2022, while taking stock of 2021

Publisher’s & Editor’s Note: Our focus may be small, but our ambitions are large. Fifteen years ago this month, founding publisher Steve Levene wrote those words in the first issues of the Sandy Springs and Buckhead Reporter newspapers. As we mark this significant anniversary, it’s a good time to reflect on how much has changed […] The post Looking ahead to 2022, while taking stock of 2021 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
