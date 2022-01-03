ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors Elodie Yung and Oliver Hudson on new series 'The Cleaning Lady'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Cleaning Lady' follows a doctor who comes to the U.S. in search of...

DoYouRemember?

Kim Fields, 52, Went From ‘Tootie’ On ‘Facts Of Life’ To Being A Famous Singer & Director

Kim Fields is a multi-talented actress, singer, and director. Best known for her role as Dorothy “Tootie” Ramsey on The Facts of Life, she is still very much active in Hollywood at age 52. She started acting as a child and got her big break as Tootie when she was just 10 years old. Her mother is actress and director Chip Fields-Hurd and her sister is actress Alexis Fields, so acting really does run in the family!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Netflix star Kim Mi-soo dead at the age of 29

Korean drama actress Kim Mi-soo has died at the age of 29. The actor - who also had a supporting role in the recent Disney+ series Snowdrop alongside Blackpink's Jisoo - died on 5 January. "Kim suddenly left us on 5 January," her agency Landscape said in a statement on...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Larry Sellers, Native American Character Actor and Dr. Quinn Star, Dead at 72

Actor Larry Sellers, best known for playing Cloud Dancing on Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman, died this week of an unknown cause. He was 72. His death was confirmed by his son, actor Jerry Wolf. In an Instagram post published by his Dr. Quinn co-star Jane Seymour, Sellers is remembered as "the heart and spirit" of the western drama that aired 150 episodes between 1993 and 1998 on CBS. Sellers served as technical advisor and portrayed Cloud Dancing, a Cheyenne medicine man, across all six seasons of Dr. Quinn and the 1999 television film Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman: The Movie.
TV & VIDEOS
Tennessee Tribune

‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Rhonda Stubbins White Dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
CELEBRITIES
Oliver Hudson
Albia Newspapers

Oliver Hudson says Kurt Russell 'was not a happy dad' when he was arrested as a teenger

Oliver Hudson admitted Kurt Russell “was not a happy dad” when he was arrested as a teenager. ‘The Cleaning Lady’ star reminisced about the time he dealt with law enforcement after “doing dumb things” with paintball guns when he was just 16 years old and told how he had to work hard to persuade police that the 'Escape From LA' actor - who has been in a relationship with Oliver's mother Goldie Hawn for 38 years - really was his next of kin.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Oliver Hudson Shows Off Mom Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell’s 30-Year-Old Curtains At Aspen, CO Home

Oliver Hudson appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan to showcase his mom Goldie Hawn’s and Kurt Russell’s home in Aspen, CO, where they had been staying for the recent holiday. Hawn and Russell have apparently owned this house for decades. Appearing in a video call from the house, Hudson said, “Mom built this house first and then my step-dad Kurt built the other house. So we lived here in 1985 for two years.”
ASPEN, CO
Paste Magazine

The Cleaning Lady Scours Up an Ambitious, Entertaining Start on FOX

In the current TV atmosphere where streaming is king, it has been a while since a network drama has made waves. But FOX’s The Cleaning Lady might have the right ingredients to break through. Based on an Argentinian drama and developed by Miranda Kwok, the hourlong thriller series follows Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), an undocumented Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaning lady, who takes any cleaning job she can get to save up money for her son’s autoimmune disease treatment. One night, she attends a late underground fight and witnesses a murder, and the only thing that saves her life is her offer to clean up the crime scene. But after she finishes that job, she isn’t allowed to just wash her hands of it; she’s now forever entangled with the crime lord and has to use her smarts to duck the FBI and get what she needs for her son.
TV SERIES
#The Cleaning Lady#Murder#Fox
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’: TV Review

The Cleaning Lady packs a ton of plot into its pilot. The drama’s title character is a Cambodian doctor living as an undocumented immigrant in Las Vegas, raising a young son with a rare and dangerous immunodeficiency disease while working first as a cleaning lady for events — and then, reluctantly, as a literal cleaner for the mob, which in turn attracts the interest of the FBI. Yet for all the bloody twists and tear-jerking turns that concept dishes out, the show itself feels oddly sedate. Too restrained to be properly soapy and too silly to be convincingly gritty, The Cleaning...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 1

Thony and her sister-in-law Fiona are cleaning up at a party, and a guy named Stevie sexually harasses Thony. Fiona punches him, and he falls. Thony panics and uses her doctor's training to save his life. Even though Thony is desperate for money for her son Luca's donor treatment, they...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Oliver Hudson's idyllic living situation between two states revealed

Oliver Hudson made a rare TV appearance on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, which was via video from his family home in Aspen, Colorado. The Hollywood star has an incredible living situation with his wife Erinn and their three children, as they split their time between Aspen and LA.
ASPEN, CO
US Magazine

Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson Experience ‘Conflict’ Over Different Parenting Styles: She’s ‘Strict’

Doing it differently! Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are only three years apart, but the siblings have completely opposite tactics when it comes to raising their kids. Although the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohosts “haven’t gotten into many fights … as adults,” Oliver, 45, told Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 6, that they do experience “conflict” over how they parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Oliver Hudson talks major family change he made that impacted his children

Oliver Hudson is a doting and loving father, and has proven that time and time again with his affectionate and hilarious social media posts. In a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the father-of-three opened up about doing what's best for his kids when it comes to raising them in the right environment.
ASPEN, CO
mediapost.com

'Cleaning Lady' On Fox Gets Down And Dirty

Although its timing makes it the first new network series of the new year, “The Cleaning Lady” is not a show designed to help the rest of us fulfill New Year’s resolutions to declutter, clean or otherwise straighten up our homes in 2022. While such a show...
TV SERIES
fox4news.com

New drama The Cleaning Lady premieres on FOX

A provocative new drama on FOX explores the life of an undocumented immigrant caught up in the world of organized crime. Good Day finds out more from the stars of The Cleaning Lady.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Cleaning Lady TV show stars Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. Shiva Negar, Jay Mohr, Liza Weil, and Eva De Dominici recur. In the story, Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for medical treatment to save her son, Luca (LaSalle), who’s been diagnosed with a life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder. When the system pushes her into hiding, Thony refuses to give up. After a run-in with a lieutenant of a powerful crime syndicate, Arman Morales (Canto), she becomes a cleaning lady for their operation. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law, including the smooth-talking FBI Agent Garrett Miller (Hudson) who is in pursuit.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Cleaning Lady

Performers include: Elodie Yung, Oliver Hudson, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, and Valentino and Sebastien LaSalle. A crime drama series, The Cleaning Lady TV show was created by Miranda Kwok and is based on an Argentinian television series, La Chica Que Limpia, by Lucas Combina. Thony De La Rosa (Yung) is...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS

