The winner of Sunday night’s regular-season finale between the Chargers and Raiders will be headed to the postseason. These teams met in Week 4 with the Chargers winning 28-14 on home soil. DraftKings Sportsbook has listed the Chargers as three-point road favorites in Week 18 and set the total at 49.5, suggesting we could see a reasonably high-scoring and entertaining matchup, much to the delight of those in DFS single-game contests. There's a whole lot on the line, and we know both teams will be going after the "W," so this should be a great opportunity to make some noise with our Draftking Showdown lineup.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO