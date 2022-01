There’s no new Final Fantasy VII Remake content on the way, if Square Enix is to be believed, but this animated billboard is still very cool. LED billboards have been getting a lot of attention of late, mainly because of the way they can be used to fool the eye into thinking you’re seeing something 3D. This Christmassy Final Fantasy billboard, featuring Red XIII from Final Fantasy VII Remake, is mind-blowing to watch, even as a Twitter video. We can only imagine how brain-breaking it must be in person.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO