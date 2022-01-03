ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Unemployment aid for people who refuse to get vaccinated is silly

By THE WASHINGTON POST
Iola Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinations have become such a politically charged issue in the United States that at least five red states are essentially paying people not to get vaccinated. The...

www.iolaregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Did Joe Biden just end the pandemic

No, he didn?t make good on his campaign promise to 'shut down the virus,? but by seemingly admitting defeat against Covid-19, Biden has opened a clear path to ending onerous pandemic restrictions and returning to normality. President Joe Biden admitted on Monday that "there is no federal solution" to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
villages-news.com

If COVID-19 vaccines work, why are so many people still dying?

The CDC clearly indicates that the man-made COVID-19 virus can cause serious illness and sometimes death, especially in vulnerable groups of people. In order to protect yourself and others from this virus the CDC insists that you get vaccinated and maintain a booster shot regimen regardless of natural immunity, age or lack of vulnerabilities. In 2020 there were 377,883 COVID-19 deaths before vaccines were available. In 2021 there are over 414,080 COVID-19 deaths so far, yet over 480 million doses of vaccines and millions of booster shots were administered resulting in about 60 percent of the population becoming fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Anti-Vax Republican Who Denied Michigan Election Certification Dies of COVID

A local Michigan Republican official who refused to certify Joe Biden’s presidential victory in his county and who vehemently opposed vaccines has died of COVID-19. William Hartmann, 63, succumbed to the coronavirus on Nov. 30 in a hospital in Wyandotte, Michigan. Hartmann, who spread lies and conspiracy theories about the election via his Facebook page, and a fellow Republican on the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, Monica Palmer, initially declined to certify the tallies of 2020 presidential election votes in their county after the results had come in. Biden more than doubled former President Donald Trump’s count, with 68 percent of the vote to 31. The board is composed of four people—the other two were Democrats—so Hartmann and Palmer’s refusal threw the election in the swing state briefly into chaos. They later did certify the vote counts, then tried to rescind their certifications, though it was too late. Hartmann, who said on Facebook that vaccine passports resembled Nazi Germany’s draconian laws, is the latest in a long line of vocal vaccine opponents, often outspoken Republicans, to die of the respiratory illness.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Nurse Who Received First Covid Shot in The U.S. Is Now A Vaccine Activist

New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a fierce advocate for the COVID vaccine after becoming the first recipient of the shot in the U.S. In recent weeks, Lindsay has made several public appearances as part of the country’s most extensive vaccine campaign, NBC News reports. Speaking in panels, Zoom town halls, and other events, Lindsay proudly promotes the jab to Americans who are still reluctant to receive the vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Daily Mail

Now get rid of your mandates, Joe: Ron DeSantis' office joins Kristi Noem and host of Republicans demanding Biden get rid of 'useless' sweeping nationwide rules after he admitted there was 'no federal solution' for COVID

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants President Joe Biden to scrap his 'useless' vaccine mandates after he told the leaders of 25 states that there is 'no federal solution' to the COVID-19 pandemic, his office said on Tuesday. The Republican governors of Florida, South Dakota, Arizona and Texas plus a host...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
UPI News

206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps on Thursday announced that more than 200 Marines have been removed after refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A total of 206 Marines have been discharged as of Thursday, up from 169 last week, Marine Corps representative Capt. Andrew Wood said in a statement to Politico and The Hill.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy