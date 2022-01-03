ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

SeaWorld's 'Ice Breaker' coaster to open Feb. 18

By Daisy Ruth
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

ORLANDO (WFLA) – SeaWorld Orlando announced Monday that its anticipated “Ice Breaker” roller coaster will officially open on Feb. 18.

According to SeaWorld , the roller coaster will feature four “airtime filled launches” going both backwards and forwards. The coaster has a 93-feet tall spike with a 100 degree angle.

‘Iron Gwazi’ to open at Busch Gardens, other theme park attractions coming in 2022

“The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills,” SeaWorld said.

Pass member previews will place on various days from Jan. 30 through Feb. 15, depending on individual pass level.

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment’s other anticipated roller coaster, Iron Gwazi at Busch Gardens, is set to open in March, after also having been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How to Jump Start a Healthy Diet in 2022

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist and the director of Real Nutrition, Amy Shapiro (MS, RD, CDN) joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with healthy ways to detox your body in 2022. Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and […]
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Front dries us out but no cooler air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushing south through the Tampa Bay area this morning brought just a few light showers. It will not bring any cooler air. In fact, it will be warmer this weekend. Clouds clear out quickly by midday today, and while the humidity drops, temperatures still climb into the mid […]
