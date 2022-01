Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Matchup Preview (1/9/22) The Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) visits their divisional rival Cleveland Browns (7-9) in the regular season finale. The Bengals clinched the AFC North division title and first playoff berth since 2015 with a 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati is in the number three spot in the AFC playoff seedings. There are two scenarios in which they could clinch the AFC’s number one seed, both require a win vs. the Browns coupled with losses by the Titans and Chiefs. In addition, the Bengals would need the Bills to beat the Jets or the Patriots to lose or tie vs. Miami. The Browns lost on Monday night football to the Steelers 26-14 in week 17. Cleveland has lost three games in a row by a combined score of 66-50.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO