Water pipe break damages road, leaves homes without water in Centerville
A large water pipe leak destroyed part of a road and left families without water in Centerville on Monday.
Chase Lane was temporarily closed from 400 East to Oakridge as authorities estimated that about 15 households were without running water.
After a few hours, the water pipes were repaired.
The reason for the water leak is still being investigated. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and stay away from the area.
Comments / 0