ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, UT

Water pipe break damages road, leaves homes without water in Centerville

By Jack Helean
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEKya_0dbXxs9R00

A large water pipe leak destroyed part of a road and left families without water in Centerville on Monday.

Chase Lane was temporarily closed from 400 East to Oakridge as authorities estimated that about 15 households were without running water.

After a few hours, the water pipes were repaired.

The reason for the water leak is still being investigated. Officials are urging motorists to plan ahead and stay away from the area.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, UT
Local
Utah Government
Utah State
Utah Traffic
Centerville, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Pipes#Tap Water
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy