Police seek two male suspects they say stole a woman’s purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two male suspects they say stole a 74-year-old woman’s purse in southeast Columbus in mid-December.

According to police, one of the suspects took the purse from the female victim on the 3800 block of S. Hamilton Rd. on Dec. 14 at approximately 6:35 p.m.

Police say the suspect that took the purse jumped into a burgundy Chevrolet Malibu driven by the second suspect. The car is described to be missing the front bumper and grill.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2088 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

