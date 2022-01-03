ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Jump Near Record Highs; Tesla Soars On Deliveries

By Josh Dylan
stockmarket.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 200 points on the first trading session of the year. It follows a strong 2021 for all of the major indices. This is despite fears of inflation, business disruption, tighter monetary policy, and new coronavirus variants. On the bright side, investors are focusing...

stockmarket.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Tesla Shares#The Stock Market#Dow Jones#Tesla Soars On Deliveries#Aapl#Msft#Home Depot#Nike#Tsla#Rivn#Lucid Group#Lcid#Chinese#Li#Xpeng Motors#Xpev#Xpeng
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
stockmarket.com

Growth Stocks Vs Value Stocks: Which Is Better In The Stock Market Today?

What’s The Difference Between Growth & Value Investing?. Growth and value refer to two categories of stocks and the investing styles built on their differences. Investors looking for stocks that will deliver better-than-average returns often find themselves dabbling with growth stocks. Meanwhile, value stocks typically refer to companies that are currently trading below their intrinsic value and could provide superior return.
CORAL GABLES, FL
MarketWatch

D.R. Horton stock sinks to lead the S&P 500's losers as rising Treasury yields weigh on home builders

Shares of D.R. Horton Inc. sank 5.8% in afternoon trading Friday, enough to pace the S&P 500's decliners, as the continued rise in Treasury yields and mortgage rates weighs heavily on the home-builders sector. D.R. Horton's stock has now tumbled 11.9% this week, which would make it the biggest weekly drop since it slid 12.9% during the week ended April 3, 2020. Elsewhere, shares of Lennar Corp. dropped 3.9% and Toll Brothers Inc. slid 3.6%, while the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF gave up 3.8%. Also getting hit was home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc.'s stock , which fell 2.5% to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to calculate mortgage rates, rose 4.0 basis points to a 2-year high of 1.773%. The fear is that higher rates could make homes less affordable.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy