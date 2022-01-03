ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chilly start to the week || Sponsored by Whitaker’s Towing

By Amanda Cutshall
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh temperatures will warm into the 40s northeast areas, to mostly the 50s elsewhere. Your work week starts off...

CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday. Credit CBS4 Snow will begin Friday night in the mountains and pick up during the day on Saturday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for many of the mountains near Steamboat Springs for midnight Friday night thru Saturday afternoon. This time around, amounts should remain under a foot with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Credit CBS4 There is also a chance that the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado will see a wintry mix moving thru for Saturday afternoon and evening. Credit CBS4 Amounts of snow mixed in will be light with only trace amounts for most. But, there may be some small accumulations at and above 6,000 feet. We are talking a trace to and inch only for places like Evergreen, Conifer, Highlands Ranch, Parker down to Castle Rock. Credit CBS4  
DENVER, CO
Lockhaven Express

Freezing rain, ice in the forecast for Sunday

LOCK HAVEN — If you are headed out and about this weekend, timing will be everything. The absolute worst time to travel will be in the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Accuweather senior meteorologist Tom Kines. “There will be a significant accumulation of ice,” Kines said. “Enough...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
CBS Boston

Freezing Rain, Black Ice Possible As Wintry Mix Passes Through On Sunday

BOSTON (CBS) — Friday’s snowfall was as close to a perfect storm as we get around here – a solid 6-12″ for most with none of the destructive qualities some winter storms can bring. No coastal flooding. No power outages. No damaging wind. Just snow. On the heels of that system, another wave of low pressure is set to bring more wintry weather to the area. This time, freezing rain is the threat. (WBZ-TV Graphic) A Winter Weather Advisory is out ahead of the expected wintry mix arriving Sunday morning. The areas of concern are mainly west of I-495 like northwest Middlesex and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Temperatures Since February Of Last Year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are off to another frigid start with temperatures in the single digits and teens along with single digit wind chills. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) This is the coldest we’ve been since Feb 21st! Roads could still be icy in a few spots, but we will finally see more sun today with high pressure scooting by and highs back in the mid 30s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Another refreeze is expected by Sunday morning with lows back below freezing and then we will have our next round of rain and even freezing rain overnight. There’s a Winter...
PITTSBURGH, PA
News On 6

Chilly Temperatures Out, Warmer Temperatures In For Saturday

We’re finally getting some relief from bone-chilling temperatures Saturday, but the warmth doesn’t appear to be staying for long. Temperatures around Green Country started off in the upper 30s to lower 40s Saturday morning. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s this afternoon. A strong south wind...
Q2 News

A cool weekend; warmer and drier conditions through most of next week

A cold day Saturday. Temperatures started off warm in the 40s and 30s but decreased as the day progressed. The weekend will remain cool with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Saturday night will be another cold night with temperatures in the single digits and teens. East of Billings will see colder temperatures tonight near zero and maybe in the negatives.
WKRG

Clear and chilly start, Thunderstorms on the way tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning, Gulf Coast! We started out with chilly temperatures around the mid-30s. We will be mostly clear throughout the start of your day with building clouds throughout the evening. Highs will be in the mid-60s with only a 10% chance of rain today. Tomorrow...
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

Chance of Showers, Warmer & Breezy

NEW ORLEANS — Plenty of time for morning activities -- before a chance of showers track over Southeast Louisiana between 1 pm and 4 pm this afternoon. Warmer local temperatures reaching low 70's. Breezy winds will put chop on local lakes and Gulf Coast Shores. Slight chance of storms, today. Then tomorrow, showers are likely but there is a low risk for severe weather Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

