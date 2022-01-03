COVID-19: More CT Schools Switch To Remote Learning

Some school districts in Connecticut were forced to delay openings or go remote due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Wokandapix

Several more school districts in Connecticut have shifted their schedules amid the winter COVID-19 outbreak of new infections.

With the Omicron variant rapidly spreading, some districts in Connecticut announced that they will be going remote or delaying start times to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Schools impacted include:

In New Haven County, the Bethany School District announced a two-hour delay for students on Monday, Jan. 3, with morning activities canceled, though staff members reported at their regular start time.

In Danbury, schools were on a two-hour delay on Jan. 3.

Darien Schools Superintendent Alan Addley announced that the district was operating on a two-hour delayed schedule on Monday, noting that the delay is due to the expected but undetermined number of students to be quarantined.

The Enfield School District in Hartford County announced that classes were canceled on Jan. 3 due to a lack of transportation that arose from new COVID-19 concerns.

Citing staffing shortages, the Hamden Middle School and Hamden Collaborative Learning Center were closed on Monday, though the rest of the district was open, though officials cautioned that there may be delays on some afternoon bus routes.

Officials in New Fairfield also announced a two-hour delay for students to allow “a safe return to school” for students and staff members.

While open, New Haven Public School officials announced that there will liekly be delays on Monday morning and afternoon due to the number of bus drivers who are out due to COVID-19 protocols.

The delays in New Haven are expected to last through the week, and parents have been encouraged to drive their children to school all week.

In a statement, Stonington Public Schools announced that all classes were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 4 due to the spike in new COVID-19 infections that led to a shortage of transportation drivers, staff, classroom teachers, and substitute teachers.

Similarly, the Stratford Public School District will not be in session on Monday or Tuesday, which are being treated as “inclement weather days,” officials announced.

Waterbury Public Schools bus routes will have delays both at pickups and drop-offs starting on Monday, continuing through at least the next two weeks, Board of Education Commissioner LaToya Ireland announced. All extracurricular activities were also canceled for the week.

The Westport School District extended the winter break by one day for all students, meaning Monday is not be a school day for students. All faculty and staff will report on Monday.

In New Haven County, Woodbridge Schools Superintendent Jennifer Byars said that Amity Regional High School will operate on a two-hour delay start schedule on Monday, which will only apply to students, as staff will still be expected to report on a regular, full-day schedule.

