Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Thomas Joseph Gleason

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AG9mn_0dbXvCAB00

Thomas Joseph Gleason, age 60, passed away suddenly on Dec 28, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. He was born in Venezuela and raised in Point Pleasant Beach (graduating class of 1979).
Tom spent many years in Nashville, employed as a recording engineer before returning to PPB where he worked as a studio production manager for Interval Media Group, LLC. He also taught children’s songwriting classes online during the pandemic.
A rocker with a life-long love of music, he was known for his incredible passion and drive for songwriting and performing. He has left an extensive musical catalogue which will be cherished for years to come. Tom was a charismatic and creative person who never lost his energy and youthful demeanor. He had an affable and engaging personality, long on humor with a presence that lit up the room.
The only thing greater than Tom’s passion for music was his love and commitment to his beloved wife and childhood sweetheart, Lisa, who he called his eternal muse. Their love story was one for the ages, underscored by creativity, laughter, a love of travel, and an affinity for New York City, where they enjoyed their last days together.
Tom leaves behind many heartbroken friends and family members who will keep him alive in their hearts, minds, and treasured memories.
Surviving Tom are his beloved wife, Lisa Gleason (nee Domingo), his treasured stepsons Jeffrey, John, and Mathew Youmans and their loves Jordan, Elena, and Meg, his brothers William Gleason and Jonathan Gleason (Kathleen), his mother-in-law Peggy Domingo, his brothers in- law James Domingo (Melissa) and Sean Domingo (Diana), many loving nieces and nephews, especially Julia Coach (Kent), Joseph Gleason (Krista), Shannon Speidel (Keith) and his six grand nieces and nephews who he adored and whose love for him was returned in equal measure. His extended family circle was an infinite source of joy.
A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4-7 pm at O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan 7, 2022 at 11 am at St. Martha’s RC Church, Point Pleasant. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Tom Gleason Memorial Music Scholarship Fund to support graduating seniors in the Point Pleasant Beach and Borough High School communities who are pursuing a career in music.
To send a condolence, please visit: http://www.obrienfuneralhome. com

Comments / 0

Star News Group

Star News Group

Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
