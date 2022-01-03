Fatal Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey: Developing

Police firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a fatal crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Adams Lane in North Brunswick, initial reports said.

First responders reportedly found an unconscious and unresponsive person out of the vehicle suffering severe injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

North Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.