ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fatal Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey: Developing

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YvULY_0dbXvBHS00

Police firefighters and EMS crews were called on a report of a fatal crash, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. Monday in the northbound lanes of Route 1 near Adams Lane in North Brunswick, initial reports said.

First responders reportedly found an unconscious and unresponsive person out of the vehicle suffering severe injuries, according to an unconfirmed report.

North Brunswick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

65 Cars Involved In Icy Crashes On Major NJ Roadway

At least 65 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes on a major ice-covered road in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crashes were blamed on black ice which often forms at dawn and dusk, according to the Monmouth County sheriff. The first chain-reaction crash occurred at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday...
kslnewsradio.com

Two killed in semi-truck head-on collision on SR-191

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Two people are dead after a head-on collision between two semi-trucks Monday morning. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, the accident occurred on SR-191 just south of I-70 at 4:35 a.m. Authorities say an international semi-truck was driving northbound near milepost 154 when...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Jersey#Unconfirmed Reports#Traffic Accident#Ems
NJ.com

N.J. woman dies from fatal injuries sustained in car crash

A 54-year-old woman has died as a result of serious injuries caused in a motor vehicle accident on Sunday morning, Jan. 2, on Spring Street, in Elizabeth, city officials say. Elizabeth City Public Information Officer Ruby Contreras said the car accident was caused by one of the vehicles failing to obey the red traffic signal.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

I-83 Driver Missing After Crash, Police Say

Police in Dauphin County are looking for a driver they say went missing following a crash on I-83. Stephen Salazar, 61, has not been seen or heard from since his involvement in a crash on northbound I-83 near the 2nd Street exit on December 23 around 5:30 p.m., Lower Paxton Township police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

New Info: One Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Icy Westchester Roadway

Police in Westchester County are investigating a fatal accident that occurred during an ice storm on an entrance ramp to the Bronx River Parkway. The crash took place shortly after 6:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, when the driver of a Mercedes sedan exited the eastbound Cross County Parkway onto a ramp that connects to the northbound Bronx River Parkway in Mount Vernon, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver causes multiple wrecks on Route 9

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A person driving a Ford Raptor truck northbound on Route 9 struck another vehicle shortly after midnight on Friday morning, and then turned south, striking another vehicle. The Town of Poughkeepsie police were investigating the incident Friday morning. A source told Mid-Hudson News that the...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
unionspringsherald.com

Update on Fatal Crash

On December 27, 2021, a fatal crash occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (A.L.E.A.) The Union Springs Police Department is investigating the fatality. There has been an arrest of the driver, Wesley Travis McKinnon. He was allegedly the driver of...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
Daily Voice

3 Dead In Fiery Atlantic City Expressway Crash

Three people died when a car slammed into a tollbooth on the Atlantic City Expressway Sunday night, police said.The vehicle was heading east when it crashed at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Mays Landing around 9 p.m.The driver and two passengers were killed while a fourth occupant was hospitalized w…
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
clayconews.com

FATAL COLLISION ON U.S. ROUTE 127 IN KENTUCKY

LAWRENCEBURG, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at approximately 2:50 P.M., KSP, Post 12, responded to a multiple vehicle collision that occurred on U.S. 127, at the intersection of Anderson Crossing Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that Gerald Cornish, age 79, of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOLF

Fatal Clinton County crash

GREENE TWP., CLINTON CO., (WOLF) — One Clinton County woman is dead following a fatal crash on Sunday. On January 2nd, 2022, just before 12:00 PM, Leah M. Fisher, 71, of Loganton crashed into another vehicle on SR477 near Pepper Run Road. Fisher lost control of her vehicle while...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
191K+
Followers
33K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy