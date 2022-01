ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 4, 2022) We, the people, want to know the latest happenings in our government; we want to know what is happening, when it is happening, where to find the information, how to get it quickly and easily, and we want to know we are heard. This is one of the first things that I would like to bring to our county government: a marketing and communication plan that can be implemented effectively and efficiently. The end goal is for all members of our community – taxpayers, elected officials, board representatives, so on and so forth – to know and understand the latest happenings on key topics at virtually any point in time. I think everyone would agree on this end goal, but it will not just happen by itself; it will take a strategic plan and key actions.

ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO