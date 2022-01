The oil rigs off the coast of Orange County are due for a deep scrub like never before. In January, more than a dozen civil lawsuits – now combined into one class action lawsuit – will start gearing up, with an array of interests seeking damages in federal court from the operators of the the Ely oil platform, which sprung a pipeline leak last October spewing about 25,000 gallons of oil just a few miles off the Huntington and Newport coast.

