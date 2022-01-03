ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Food Service Inspections: Jan. 3, 2022

By The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
The Owensboro Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department between Dec. 14 and Dec. 27. The following are letter-grade definitions:. A — 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations. B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection. C — Any...

www.owensborotimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food

In the past four weeks, state and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations, including spoiled celery, outdated ham, filthy kitchens with standing water on the floor, mouse droppings and insect-infested fruit. One restaurant patron complained of finding a Band-Aid in his meal. The findings are among […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Complaints of mice, insects in kitchens and a Band-Aid in the food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
FOOD SAFETY
plymouth-review.com

80-year-old market starts new era of customer food service

Four walls have never defined Miesfeld’s Triangle Market. No matter where the local market takes up shop, customers travel far and wide to experience Miesfeld’s quality taste. Despite three locations and numerous expansions over the course of the company’s 80- year history, one thing has remained true; Miesfeld’s cares deeply about staying true to their roots by making quality products. […]
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Services#Food Preparation#Food Drink#Food Service Inspections#No Grade#La Familia Mexican Grill#Chemical
geekwire.com

Meet the Picnic Pizza Station: Automation to Take on Food Service Challenges in 2022

As 2022 begins, state-of-the-art advancements are occurring in food tech. Meanwhile, restaurants and commercial kitchens continue to face significant challenges that have accelerated in the COVID era:. Staff shortages. Inflation causing some of the highest food prices in more than 50 years. Third-party delivery charges. Food waste costs and the...
RESTAURANTS
The Gainesville Sun

Alachua County restaurant inspections for Dec. 27 to Jan. 1

These are recent restaurant inspection reports for Alachua County — from Dec. 27 to Jan. 1 — filed by state safety and sanitation inspectors. The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as “a ‘snapshot’ of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 3

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 24-30: Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 94 The Lost Cajun, 9709 Sam Furr Road – 95.5. Cornelius. Five Guys Burgers and Fries, 17078 Nat Bynum Lane – 99...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mocoshow.com

Ban on #6 Polystyrene Plastic Food Service Containers Begins January 1

Beginning this Saturday, January 1, the use and sale of all #6 polystyrene (foam & rigid) plastic food service ware will be prohibited in Montgomery County. Polystyrene (#6-PS) products, such as foam and non-foam/rigid containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, egg cartons, etc. are not recyclable in Montgomery County, Maryland. In 2015, the Montgomery County Council enacted and the County Executive signed Council Bill 41-14. This legislation effectively banned the use and sale of this material in the County. Subsequently in 2020, the County Executive proposed and the County Council enacted Bill 33-20, which clarifies the requirements initially passed in 2015. While the requirements in Council Bill 41-14 remain in effect, the clarifications pertaining to the existing requirements in Council Bill 33-20 also become effective on January 1, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
kptv.com

Local restaurants close after employees fall ill with COVID

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some restaurants and bars in the Portland area are suffering yet another round of closures due to COVID-19, and this time it’s a mix of employee illness plus the staffing shortages the industry has faced for about a year now. FOX 12 found that at...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS 58

'No store should do that:' Abrupt temporary closures of 2 Walmart stores leaves customers frustrated

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A rise in COVID-19 spread in the community pushed Walmart to temporarily shut the doors for two of its area stores. Walmart announced Thursday morning, Dec. 30, it would temporarily close the Walmart stores located at W. Silver Spring Dr. and at S. 27th St. starting at 2 p.m. The company said the closure would allow for a third party company to clean and sanitize the buildings.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WebMD

Dole, Fresh Express Recall Packaged Salads

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection is investigating two separate listeria outbreaks linked to packaged salads produced by Fresh Express and Dole, the agency said in a food safety alert. Consumers who have the products at home should throw them out, and businesses should not sell them, the...
FOOD SAFETY
WDVM 25

Montgomery County announces ban on polystyrene food service ware

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is striving to build a greener community, which is why beginning on new years day, the use and sale of all polystyrene items, such as foam cups and other plastic food service use is prohibited.  The Montgomery County department of environmental protection announced foam and rigid plastic food […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
momblogsociety.com

The Right Food Delivery Service Can Be a Godsend for Moms

As readers of the blog know all too well, the role of Mom isn’t a “role” at all. Rather, it’s about 100 roles all rolled into one! You are the nurse, the storyteller, the entertainer, the teacher, and – alongside your spouse – the chef and cleaner as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Garden City Telegram

Mobile Food Pantry set for Jan. 13

The monthly Mobile Food Pantry for Finney County will be held on Thursday, Jan 13, at The Community Church, 614 N. 13th St. The event will run from 1 – 2:30 p.m., or while the supplies last. The event is open to all residents, with the only requirement when...
FINNEY COUNTY, KS
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Waste Pro to Begin Service in Malabar Jan. 1

MALABAR ― Starting Jan. 1, Waste Pro will be the new provider of residential and commercial garbage, recycling, waste, and bulk collection for the Town of Malabar. Residents will receive garbage pickup twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays. Recycling will be collected on Wednesdays and yard waste will be collected on Mondays.
MALABAR, FL
The Owensboro Times

The Owensboro Times

Owensboro, KY
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

The Owensboro Times is an online, daily local news source for Owensboro, Kentucky.

 https://www.owensborotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy