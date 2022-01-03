Food Service Inspections: Jan. 3, 2022

Beginning this Saturday, January 1, the use and sale of all #6 polystyrene (foam & rigid) plastic food service ware will be prohibited in Montgomery County. Polystyrene (#6-PS) products, such as foam and non-foam/rigid containers, bowls, plates, trays, cartons, cups, egg cartons, etc. are not recyclable in Montgomery County, Maryland. In 2015, the Montgomery County Council enacted and the County Executive signed Council Bill 41-14. This legislation effectively banned the use and sale of this material in the County. Subsequently in 2020, the County Executive proposed and the County Council enacted Bill 33-20, which clarifies the requirements initially passed in 2015. While the requirements in Council Bill 41-14 remain in effect, the clarifications pertaining to the existing requirements in Council Bill 33-20 also become effective on January 1, 2022.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO