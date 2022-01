Wider adoption of nonfungible tokens (NFT) and play-to-earn games may be on the way, as one of the world’s largest gaming companies sees them as the future of the industry. Yosuke Matsuda, CEO of Square Enix, revealed the company’s intentions for blockchain and NFT spheres in his new year’s message on Saturday. In his letter, Matsuda begins with a discussion of the metaverse before noting that Facebook’s renaming to Meta is proof that the concept isn’t a passing fad. He expects 2022 to be a year of hype for the metaverse as society begins to slowly embrace virtual worlds and their ability to connect individuals across geographical boundaries.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO