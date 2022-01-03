Boil water advisory for Norwich

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced Wednesday that it will be conducting wildfire control operations north and east of Hutchinson. The areas north of Hutchinson will include Plum Street from 69th to 108th avenues, 82nd Avenue from Plum Street to Monroe Street. The area east of Hutchinson will include 69th Avenue along the Sandhills State Park, Inverness from Spyglass to 30th Avenue, 30th Avenue from Cedar Ridge to Kent Road, East 4th Avenue west of Willison Road, and Willison Road from 4th Avenue to 17th Avenue.

