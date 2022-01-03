ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why BlueCity Holdings Stock Is Trading Higher Today

By Adam Eckert
 5 days ago
BlueCity Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: BLCT) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it received an acquisition offer. The proposed purchase price is $3.70 per ordinary share or...

