The New Year started off in a dangerous way for Haiti’s Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who narrowly escaped an attempt on his life while in the northern part of the country. On Monday (January 3rd), Henry’s office relayed news of the incident to the press. Prime Minister Henry and other officials from the government were attending a New Year’s Mass that was held to commemorate the nation’s independence from France in 1804 at the Cathedral of St. Charles Borromeo in the northern city of Gonaïves. Describing the assailants as “bandits and terrorists”, the statement reported that they found that they had stationed soldiers at the walls of the church to attack them.

AMERICAS ・ 4 DAYS AGO