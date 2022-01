The Green River District Health Department reported 1,046 new confirmed COVID-19 infections and 7 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday — with 484 cases and 3 deaths in Daviess County. The newly reported cases were investigated between Tuesday and Thursday. According to the GRDHD, 57.40% of Daviess Countians have been vaccinated....

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO