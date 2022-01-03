ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Libya Oil Output Falls By 200,000 Bpd

By Charles Kennedy
OilPrice.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLibyan oil production will be reduced by another 200,000 bpd this week because of urgent repairs on a pipeline, the Libyan National Oil Corporation said this weekend. The news comes on the heels of the latest production outage at Sharara—Libya’s largest oil field—caused by the Petroleum Facilities Guard, which was protesting...

oilprice.com

Financial World

Crude oil prices extend rally on Kazakh unrest, Libya outages

On Thursday, both Brent and US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) crude oil futures had gobbled up more than a 2 per cent in gains with both benchmarks stretching out their New Year rallies, largely driven by an exacerbation of a deadly and countrywide mob unrests in Kazakhstan alongside a supply-crunch in Libya.
rigzone.com

Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research now sees the average price of Brent hitting $72 per barrel this year. Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has released its latest multi-year oil price forecast, which stretches to 2026. According to its latest projections, the company now sees the average...
OilPrice.com

An Eerie Calm Descends Over Libya As Oil Production Falls

There has been little movement in Libya since the cancellation at the 11th hour of elections scheduled for December 24th. Damage to a pipeline this week took another 200,000 bpd offline, but the NOC said on Thursday that repairs had been completed and it was expected to be back online by Friday. That outage came on top of the major outage at Sharara, Libya’s largest oilfield, which was shut down in a spat between the Petroleum Facilities Guards (PFG) and the National Oil Company right before Christmas. That takes an estimated 350,000 bpd offline. Right now, there is an eerily calm tension on the ground as various factions strategize. Libya is now producing around 700,000 bpd–the lowest in more than a year–despite its ambitions to produce more oil. The production outage is due to repair work on a pipeline.
Geopolitics And Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

A combination of geopolitical uncertainty and production shortages have pushed oil prices higher this week, with both Brent and WTI having broken $80 on Friday, although WTI has since fallen back. Friday, January 7th, 2022. Oil prices are gearing up for their largest weekly gain in three weeks after protests...
OilPrice.com

Oil Markets Shrug Off Gasoline Demand Fears

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are putting in a mixed performance on Friday, but still headed to their biggest weekly gain since mid-December as a slew of positive developments encouraged traders to add to their bullish positions. The week started with the news that bullish hedge funds had...
OilPrice.com

Libyan Oil Production Set For Partial Recovery

Libya’s crude oil production is set for a partial gradual recovery sooner than expected after urgent repairs on a pipeline were completed earlier than initially planned, Argus reported on Thursday, citing the National Oil Corporation (NOC). Overall output, however, continues to be much lower than before the middle of...
OilPrice.com

Why Pioneer Will Not Hedge Its Oil Production In 2022

Pioneer Natural Resources has decided not to hedge its oil production this year, signaling that it expects robust fundamentals. The company has already closed almost all of its hedges for 2022, Bloomberg reported, citing a regulatory filing, and added that the decision would cost the company some $328 million this year. The benefits from higher prices could, however, offset this.
Shore News Network

Oil slips below $80 after OPEC+ output hike decision

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices slipped below $80 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were down 18 cents, or 0.23%, to $79.82...
investing.com

Oil Prices Chug Higher as OPEC Allows Feb Output Hike

Investing.com - Crude prices returned to the $80 per barrel mark on Tuesday as producer alliance OPEC+ allowed another output hike in February, vindicating bets by oil longs that Covid’s Omicron variant would not hurt demand for energy any more than other known variants of the virus. OPEC+ —...
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
investing.com

Oil Holds Gain After OPEC+ Adds More Output as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains in early Asian trading after OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in New York traded above $77 a barrel after rising 2.4% over the...
Reuters

Oil ends up at $80/bbl as OPEC+ sticks with Feb output hike

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global benchmark Brent crudejumped on Tuesday to $80 a barrel, its highest since November, as OPEC+ agreed to stick with its planned increase for February based on indications that the Omicron coronavirus variant would have only a mild impact on demand. Brent futures settled up $1.02,...
WOKV

OPEC and allies to decide oil output amid omicron spike

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — OPEC and allied oil-producing countries are expected to press ahead Tuesday with restoring cutbacks in output made during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic as hopes grow that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant.
OilPrice.com

Libya’s Oil Production Crashes Down To 780,000 Bpd

Libya’s oil production has slumped to 780,000 barrels per day after maintenance work on a pipeline shut down 200,000 bpd output this week, adding to outages due to blockades at four oilfields since the end of December. Libya currently pumps around 780,000 bpd, a source at the National Oil...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle higher as OPEC+ keeps output plan in place

U.S. oil prices climbed by more than 1% on Tuesday after major oil producers known as OPEC+ said they would stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production, as expected, by 400,000 barrels per day in February. For now, the omicron variant is not leading to the same hospitalization rates and death associated with earlier variants and for the most part, "governments have not imposed the widespread lockdowns or travel restrictions which significantly dent oil demand," said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, in a note. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
