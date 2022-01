When it comes to divorce, there are two types of classifications: contested and uncontested. Spouses, who agree on the division of their assets and the dissolution of their marriage, are said to be in agreement on a divorce. In a contentious divorce, the parties may be unable to reach an agreement on the terms of the divorce, which parent would be responsible for child custody, or even whether they want to divorce at all.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO