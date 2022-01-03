ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talking With Tami

creative. sincere. loving. fun.

I can’t wait to see this movie, “Precious”. This looks so dark and scarey but worth seeing. I grew up in a very dysfunctional household and I can definitely relate to some of the scenes I saw in the movie trailer. I wasn’t physically abused or anything but the mental abuse was there. I really […]
ATLANTA, GA
#Funco#The The Fun Exchange
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Tori Spelling Has Taken the Same Photo of Her 5 Kids for 13 Years & It's So Sweet and Inspiring

Making family memories is perhaps one of the best parts of being a parent, and that’s something Tori Spelling knows very well. The BH90210 star took to Instagram over the holiday weekend to share the annual tradition she celebrates with her five kids and it’s truly the best way to see how fast they’ve all grown up. Spelling shared a photo of her crew all bundled up in winter gear in the snow in Lake Arrowhead Village, California, revealing that she’s taken the same shot each year for the past 13 years. “My 5 little cuties snowbound…” she captioned the adorable...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
psychologytoday.com

Why You Should Blink at Your Cat

Empirical research on cat-human communication is limited. Researchers experimentally tested the effects of blinking at cats on cats’ behaviors. Cats were more likely to blink at owners and strangers who blinked at them, and to approach strangers who blinked at them. Such findings can be used to promote the...
ANIMALS
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
WWE
The Hollywood Gossip

Candi Murley, Beloved TikTok Star, Dead at 36

The TikTok community is in mourning. On Thursday, we learned that Candice Murley -- who went by the simple user name of "Candi" on this popular service -- passed away at her home in the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, January 2. She was 36 years old.
THEATER & DANCE
goodhousekeeping.com

Valerie Bertinelli’s Fans Are Emotional Over Her Latest Instagram Post About Betty White

Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
CELEBRITIES
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
WWE

