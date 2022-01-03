ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Athens postpones free COVID testing due to weather

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24OofH_0dbXsvcZ00

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A free COVID-19 testing clinic planned for Monday in Athens has been moved to Wednesday, January 5.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., anyone can go to the Hometown Grocery parking lot at 608 South Jefferson Street in Athens for a free COVID-19 test.

PHOTOS: Snow fell across the Tennessee Valley!

No insurance will be required and no symptoms are necessary to be tested.

The PCR tests will offer results in 48 hours.

The Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center, North Alabama Health Education Center (AHEC) and the University of Alabama at Birmingham will host the event.

For more information, visit their website here or call (256) 230-0880.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Athens, AL
Athens, AL
Sports
Athens, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Athens, AL
Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Limestone County, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Limestone County, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Health
Limestone County, AL
Government
County
Limestone County, AL
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Limestone County, AL
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#North Alabama#Health Education#Hometown Grocery#Pcr#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy