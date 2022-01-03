ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WZ1ud_0dbXsnnz00

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12.

Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.

But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later this week.

How can I protect a child too young for a COVID-19 vaccine?

The FDA also said everyone 12 and older eligible for a booster can get one as early as five months after their last dose rather than six months.

Vaccines still offer strong protection against serious illness from any type of COVID-19. But health authorities are urging everyone who’s eligible to get a booster dose for their best chance at avoiding milder breakthrough infections from the highly contagious omicron mutant.

Children tend to suffer less serious illness from COVID-19 than adults. But child hospitalizations are rising during the omicron wave — most of them unvaccinated.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech is the only U.S. option for children of any age. About 13.5 million 12- to 17-year-olds — just over half that age group — have received two Pfizer shots, according to the CDC.

For families hoping to keep their children as protected as possible, the booster age limit raised questions.

The older teens, 16- and 17-year-olds, became eligible for boosters in early December. But original vaccinations opened for the younger teens, those 12 to 15, back in May. That means those first in line in the spring, potentially millions, are about as many months past their last dose as the slightly older teens.

As for even younger children, kid-size doses for 5- to 11-year-olds rolled out more recently, in November — and experts say healthy youngsters should be protected after their second dose for a while. But the FDA also said Monday that if children that young have severely weakened immune systems, they will be allowed a third dose 28 days after their second. That’s the same third-dose timing already recommended for immune-compromised teens and adults.

Pfizer COVID antiviral pill gets FDA green light, White House in talks to help production

Pfizer is studying its vaccine, in even smaller doses, for children younger than 5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The FDA just changed the Moderna COVID booster rules

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Booster#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

FDA Approves Shorter Intervals For Moderna Booster Shots

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has amended the emergency use authorization for Moderna booster shots. Now, people who are 18 years old or older can get a Moderna booster shot every five months. Previously, the FDA had recommended that those who have been vaccinated receive booster shots every six months. The shorter booster shot window allows people to remain protected from COVID-19 during a time period when hospitalizations are on the rise due to the Omicron variant. Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 3,000 as of late Monday. The following morning, Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency to combat...
MARYLAND STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis and his surgeon general focus on COVID treatments, mum on vaccines

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In public remarks this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his surgeon general Joseph Ladapo have ignored COVID vaccinations, instead aggressively embracing post-infection treatments, including some not authorized by national health authorities. In press conferences, DeSantis and Ladapo promoted the use of monoclonal antibody therapies, newly approved antiviral pills, and experimental drugs in clinical trials for […] The post DeSantis and his surgeon general focus on COVID treatments, mum on vaccines appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
963xke.com

The Latest – NBC News: FDA to expand boosters for teens

The FDA is poised to expand Pfizer’s booster shots for use in 12 to 15-year-olds, possibly as soon as today. Teens 16 and up are already eligible to get a Pfizer booster, along with adults, six months after their second COVID shot. The FDA is reportedly ready to grant emergency use authorization for boosters in younger kids in the face of the Omicron variant which is resulting in more kids needing hospitalization.
HEALTH
Salon

The double-vaccinated are barely protected from omicron — but those with boosters are in good shape

Since the omicron variant was first discovered in the United States last month, many scientists have been fearful that the variants' many unique mutations compared to its peer variants (including delta) might make omicron more adept at evading existing vaccines. A new study validates those worries, but also provides a splash of hope for those who have received their booster shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy