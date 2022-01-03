7 reasons why 2022 is a year for PlayStation

VR isn’t a hit yet. Here’s how Sony can make it happen. During its CES 2022 press conference, Sony officially announced PSVR 2, a brand new virtual reality headset with a variety of improvements. It’s still clearly in the early stages, however, as the company revealed nothing outside of a few technical specs and changes, including a much-requested single-cord setup that takes away the mess of cords from the previous iteration. Unfortunately, Sony hasn't even hinted at what the headset will look like, what it will cost, or when it will release. There’s still time to make the necessary innovations to make this hardware worthwhile, but can Sony deliver?
