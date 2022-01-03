ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Snow might appear again this week

By Chhun Sun chhun.sun@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0smU6v_0dbXsaKY00
Denver skyline. Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock) Photo Credit: Kruck20 (iStock)

After significant snowfall ended last year, Denver's first few days of 2022 continue to be dry, warm and sunny.

But snow might come again later this week.

Monday's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high near 47 degrees and light winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Similar temperatures are expected Tuesday with a high near 46 degrees, though the winds could pick up with gusting at 40 mph in the afternoon.

There's a 50-80% chance of snow Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s, the weather service says. It could drop to 3 degrees at night.

Thursday calls for partly sunny skies with temperatures in the high 20s before a warmup near 50 degrees on Friday.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

10 Colorado winter festivals for your consideration

The holidays are over, but Colorado’s winter celebrations continue. At least, they’re scheduled to continue. Here we spotlight some classic happenings on the calendar, but with the spread of COVID-19, be sure to check for the latest updates and guidelines. Ouray Ice Festival. When: Jan. 20-23 Where: Ouray.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy