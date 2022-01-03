Broome County rapid test site back open
BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking to get a rapid test following the holidays?
The Broome County rapid testing site is back open.
The antigen tests return your result in about 15 minutes.
If you need an appointment, you can click here.
Appointments are currently available Tuesday evening through Friday evening at various times as of Monday morning.
