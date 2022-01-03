ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Broome County rapid test site back open

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVSPa_0dbXrGpv00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Looking to get a rapid test following the holidays?

The Broome County rapid testing site is back open.

The antigen tests return your result in about 15 minutes.

If you need an appointment, you can click here.

Appointments are currently available Tuesday evening through Friday evening at various times as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel 34

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Health
Broome County, NY
Sports
Broome County, NY
Government
News Channel 34

New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th. “My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antigen Test#Weather#Wivt
News Channel 34

Oneida County hiring part-time vaccination POD workers

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. announced today that the county is hiring more part-time employees to work its vaccination PODs, including the positions of vaccinators, physicians, nurses, laborers and administrative assistants. “As the Omicron variant rages through our county, and positive cases continue to skyrocket, vaccinations and booster […]
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy