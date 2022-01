This one’s no longer on the menu! After years waffling on and off the market, several price chops, many tears and at least one failed escrow, In-N-Out Burger billionaire Lynsi Snyder has finally succeeded in unloading her L.A. compound, as was first revealed by Mansion Global. The titanic spread, located in the guard-gated Bradbury Estates enclave in Bradbury, Calif., went for about $16.3 million in an all-cash deal.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO