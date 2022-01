The price of gas is about to jump for the first time in nearly two months. GasBuddy.com analyst Patrick DeHaan is expecting a price jump in the next two days in west Michigan. “Stations usually decrease their price a few cents a day along with competition until prices get to a point when they’re losing money,” says DeHaan. “That’s when prices suddenly jump 30 to 40 cents a gallon.”

