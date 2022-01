A hip new coffee shop and in-house roastery is opening formally this Friday, January 7 in Tarzana, with free drip coffee to all who stop by. Laidrey, which has been serving since the fall out of a modified coffee cart while the space is fully built out, is the brainchild of owner Gacia Tachejian and lands at 18600 Ventura Boulevard. It’s the first shop for Tachejian, a behavioral research scientist by trade who transitioned into working a coffee cart in the Valley last summer during the ongoing pandemic. Now she’s roasting beans sourced directly by her team, and selling a full slate of brewed coffees, specialty drinks, espressos, and food items like toasts from a 2,200 square foot cafe and roasters. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO