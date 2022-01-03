LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes at the CFD Old West Museum

Krista is offering a FREE "Let Your Yoga Dance" class at the Elgin Recreation Center as a part of the Rec's Open House. Come check it out! No previous experience with yoga or dance is necessary and ALL ARE WELCOME as we kick off the joy-filled practice with a family friendly, beat-the-blues, mini-camp at the Rec Center - all set to fun and festive Christmas music! Let Your Yoga Dance is a funky, fun, dance-like-no-one-is-watching experience for all ability levels, moving through the chakras from the root (foot) and to crown. It is truly a head-to-toe immersion in movement and goodness. Come dance with us where JOY and FUN meet the DEEP and SACRED! Dress comfortably and ready to stretch, relax, dance and move. Krista ofrece una clase GRATUITA "Deja que tu yoga baile" en el Centro de recreación de Elgin como parte de la jornada de puertas abiertas de Rec. ¡Ven a verlo!

ELGIN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO