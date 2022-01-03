LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes at the CFD Old West Museum

Crystal Lake Park District issued the following announcement on Dec. 28. The Crystal Lake Park District Dance Academy has the building blocks for aspiring ballerinas, tap dancers, or hip-hop dancers. From beginning to advanced classes, specialty classes to variety classes, tots-teens, our instructors instill a love of dance and movement while promoting self-confidence, team work, elegance and fun in each class. The next session of dance classes begin January 21 and run through mid-May, with most classes culminating in a recital on May 21. Classes are available for ages 2 –teens and are for all ability levels. Register online at www.crystallakeparks.org or in person at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, One East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake.
