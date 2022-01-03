ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes at the CFD Old West Museum

By Shortgo
shortgo.co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are looking for a fun New Year’s Resolution, the CFD Old West Museum has just the thing for you! Starting on January 15th, the CFD Old West Museum will hold LaBlast Dance Fitness Classes with Tina Borgaard...

shortgo.co

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Schools Rule: Jackson museum teaches art, culture through youth classes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What once started as a way to bring art into the lives of young people has now become a community movement. Diane Washington -- author of “Annie’s Amazing Art Venture” -- created Young People of Purpose (YPOP) to bring art to young people. Now, young people can learn about YPOP at the Ella Sharp Museum in her exhibit.
LANSING, MI
Watertown News

Watertown Dance Studio Offering Free Trial Classes in Winter Session

The following information was provided by Move & Groove Watertown:. Move & Groove Watertown and Ballroom in Boston are so excited to be offering kids dance classes this winter!. Thanks to a generous grant from the Watertown Cultural Council and in conjunction with our nonprofit, Dancing Feet, we are able...
WATERTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Old West#The Cfd Old West Museum
hamlethub.com

Registration Open for Darien Arts Center Classes in Dance, Music, Art

Registration is open for Darien Arts Center spring classes for all ages in dance, visual arts, martial arts and music. Spring classes begin in January. To register for classes, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683. The DAC is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the Town Hall. DANCE:. The DAC...
DARIEN, CT
drydenwire.com

The Body Shop Fitness Centers Announce New Instructor, Dance Class

SPOONER, Wis. — The Body Shop Fitness Centers are excited to announce a new instructor and a dance class. The dance class, called WERQ, is coming to the Spooner location starting Friday, January 7, 2022. These Friday classes, led by Shelli, a new Body Shop Fitness instructor, begin at...
SPOONER, WI
wosu.org

New Jubilee Museum, Conserving Old Masters

A local museum hopes to gain national prominence with an exciting new location. The Columbus Museum of Art shares what goes into preserving centuries old prints. An Italian glass blowing artist demonstrates his talent.
COLUMBUS, OH
elgintx.com

FREE Let Your Yoga Dance Class at the Elgin Recreation Center Open House

Krista is offering a FREE "Let Your Yoga Dance" class at the Elgin Recreation Center as a part of the Rec's Open House. Come check it out! No previous experience with yoga or dance is necessary and ALL ARE WELCOME as we kick off the joy-filled practice with a family friendly, beat-the-blues, mini-camp at the Rec Center - all set to fun and festive Christmas music! Let Your Yoga Dance is a funky, fun, dance-like-no-one-is-watching experience for all ability levels, moving through the chakras from the root (foot) and to crown. It is truly a head-to-toe immersion in movement and goodness. Come dance with us where JOY and FUN meet the DEEP and SACRED! Dress comfortably and ready to stretch, relax, dance and move. Krista ofrece una clase GRATUITA "Deja que tu yoga baile" en el Centro de recreación de Elgin como parte de la jornada de puertas abiertas de Rec. ¡Ven a verlo!
ELGIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
signalscv.com

Sierra Hillbillies announce January square dance classes

Dancing is a “good thing,” and more and more research is pointing specifically to American folkdance, square dance, as an important tool in successful aging and good health. The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the community to square dance classes beginning in January. According to the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Talk Media

Spring 2022 Art Museum Classes Registration Open

The Coral Springs Museum of Art is “springing” into the new year with new classes and activities. The museum announced that registration for their Winter-Spring art classes are now open for two seasonal sessions. Session I lasts from Jan. 20 until Mar. 5. Session II lasts from Mar....
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
skiddle.com

The Velvet Burlesque Dance Class - Sheffield

8:00pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) The Velvet Burlesque Dance Class - Chapeltown, Sheffield, S35. #TheVelvetBurlesque #Dance #Burlesque #DanceClass #Chapeltown #Sheffield. ✨ Do you want to learn fantastic burlesque & cabaret show style dance & performance with an award-winning choreographer & teacher?. ✨ Do you want a fun way to...
THEATER & DANCE
nohoartsdistrict.com

Dance Camera West Film Festival

Let’s welcome the new year with dance! This year is the 20th season of Dance Camera West Film Festival, bringing us the very best dance films from around the world. The six-day in-person and virtual screening of 75 films selected from 400 submissions will be January 6-15, 2022. “We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 59

Where Is Sherman? Dance Fit Club

ZIONSVILLE– Dance your way to a better you in 2022. Sherman hits the dance floor at Dance Fit Club. Dance Fit club offers dance class, yoga and strength training in person and online. You can find more information on their facebook page.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
allears.net

Take Yoga and Fitness Classes at Disney Springs for Health & Wellness Month!

2022 is finally here, and the new year is full of new opportunities! There are several new experiences coming to the Disney Parks in 2022 like the 2022 Flower and Garden Festival in EPCOT, runDisney weekends, and the continual celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World! One more 2022 event was just revealed, and it could potentially help with some of those New Years resolutions.
WORKOUTS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Adult Community Dance Class at the West Tisbury library

Get ready for a live Adult Community Dance Class hosted by the West Tisbury library on Saturdays, from 10:30 to 11:30 am. Starting Jan. 22, Jesse Keller Jason brings moves for everyone, beginning with a guided warm up that introduces beginner techniques along with activities to build strength, stability, and flexibility.
WEST TISBURY, MA
mchenrytimes.com

Enroll now for Winter/Spring Session of Dance Classes

Crystal Lake Park District issued the following announcement on Dec. 28. The Crystal Lake Park District Dance Academy has the building blocks for aspiring ballerinas, tap dancers, or hip-hop dancers. From beginning to advanced classes, specialty classes to variety classes, tots-teens, our instructors instill a love of dance and movement while promoting self-confidence, team work, elegance and fun in each class. The next session of dance classes begin January 21 and run through mid-May, with most classes culminating in a recital on May 21. Classes are available for ages 2 –teens and are for all ability levels. Register online at www.crystallakeparks.org or in person at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, One East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
dublinohiousa.gov

Class Blast! Land and Water Fitness Challenge

According to the latest stats on New Year’s resolutions, 59% of Americans have resolved to exercise more. If this is your New Year’s resolution, then let the Dublin Community Recreation Center help you meet that goal. Class Blast: Land and Water Fitness Challenge is a 4-week challenge where...
DUBLIN, OH
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Where to Find Boys’ Dance Classes Near Greenville, SC

Have a boy who likes to dance? It can be hard to be the only boy in a dance class, and as a result, many boys don’t want to try a dance class. But Kidding Around’s Melanie Coblentz found a few studios in Spartanburg and Greenville that offer dance classes just for boys. Below you’ll find a list of places where boys will find dance classes just for them.
GREENVILLE, SC
cityofsanrafael.org

Join us for these great fitness classes!

We can help you reach your health and fitness goals for the new year. We have new classes beginning soon that can help get you moving, build strength, improve flexibility and simply feel better overall!
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy