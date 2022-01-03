ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Online Membership Deal Includes Free SanDisk 128 GB Memory Card

By Sean Fallon
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were lucky enough to get a Nintendo Switch for the holidays (especially the new OLED model), you'll want to pair your new console with additional storage and a Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can do both of these things at a discount thanks to a Best Buy, who are...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
imore.com

How to refund a game on Nintendo Switch

Going through the best Nintendo Switch games is normally a great experience, but what happens if you realize a game just isn't for you? Unfortunately, Nintendo doesn't have a great platform for getting refunds on the Nintendo Switch, but there are some specific cases where it's possible. Here's how to refund a game on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Everyone with a Nintendo Switch should see this Amazon deal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Nintendo recently released a brand new version of its insanely popular Nintendo Switch video game console. We can’t even count how many reports we had seen about an imminent “Nintendo Switch Pro” launch. But when the new model finally made its debut, there was nothing “Pro” about it. Instead, the new Switch is called “Nintendo Switch (OLED Model),” which is a name that doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue. It has a nifty new screen and an upgraded kickstand. But the rest of the specs are exactly the same as the regular Switch model. In other words, set your sights on Nintendo Switch Amazon deals instead of the new model.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Nintendo Nes#Oled#Super Smash Bros#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#Pokken Tournament#Snes#Super Mario World#Super Metroid#Expansion Pack#Animal Crossing
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
VIDEO GAMES
sonyalpharumors.com

BHphoto launched the new MegaDealzone with lots of Sandisk, Sony, Sigma deals

For the next two days you get a ton of deals at BHphotos Mega Deal Zone (Click here). It includes deals on SD cards, Sony gear and Sigma E lenses. Reminder: You can use our checkout code “RUMOR” to get an additional 15% discount on all TOPAZ products (Click here) that already got a 25% default discount.
ELECTRONICS
Taylor Daily Press

The Nintendo Switch Online Store experienced major server problems during the Christmas period

People all over the country are unloading new Nintendo handhelds, managing their accounts and trying to buy new digital games. But the last few hours Via social mediaThe Nintendo Switch storefront, known as the eShop, was in use and unused. Sometimes it loads albeit slowly. Other times, you can’t reach the strangely slow orange menus to repurchase Mario Kart 8 Unfortunately the third time.
VIDEO GAMES
iclarified.com

Save Up to 40% Off Western Digital Drives and SanDisk Memory [Boxing Day Deal]

$109.99 (-45% from $199.99) $99.99 (-33% from $149.99) $68.99 (-47% from $129.99) $85.99 (-34% from $129.99) $199.99 (-57% from $459.99) $38.99 (-44% from $69.99) $63.99 (-29% from $89.99) $25.99 (-42% from $44.99) $189.99 (-5% from $199.99) $269.99 (-47% from $509.99) $36.99 (-38% from $59.99) $87.99 (-27% from $119.95) $67.99 (-24%...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GeekTyrant

.HACK//G.U. LAST RECODE Coming To Nintendo Switch

Originally released from 2006 to 2007 for the PlayStation 2, then re-released as a compilation for the PlayStation 4 and PC via STEAM in 2017, .hack//G.U. Last Recode is now coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 11, 2022. This remastered collection will include the 4 chapters that made up the original game: Rebirth, Reminisce, Redemption and Reconnection.
VIDEO GAMES
Paste Magazine

The Best Nintendo Switch Deals During the 2021 Holiday Sale

Nintendo’s holding another big sale on the Nintendo Game Store, with a wide range of discounts on some of our favorite Switch games. The current holiday sale runs through Dec. 31, so you’ve got three or four days still to pick up some fantastic games at great prices. Whether you got a Switch for Christmas and need to pack out your library, or are a first day Switch owner looking for something new to play, you’ll find something you’ll want to pick up during this sale. Here are our picks for the best deals you’ll find during the Switch holiday sale.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Nintendo Switch Online servers down? 4 tips to fix your account outage

Nintendo Switch is once again one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season. With that massive influx of sales, however, the hardware maker anticipates some new Switch owners may not be able to create the Nintendo Account required to connect to the internet and use the Nintendo eShop. In this guide, we’ll outline what you can do if you experience account creation issues. These four tips aren’t guaranteed to solve all your problems, but they’re worth considering nonetheless.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Of 2021: "The eShop Is Just Way Too Slow" - Deku Deals Creator On Nintendo's Switch Storefront

Over the holidays we're republishing some of our best features, interviews, opinion pieces and talking points from the previous 12 months from staff and contributors alike — articles that we feel represent our best of 2021. In them you'll find our usual mix of thoughtfulness, frivolity, retro expertise, gaming nostalgia, and — of course — enthusiasm for all things Nintendo. Enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

For several years now, Nintendo has been the king of handheld gaming consoles with its Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a versatile console that you can take with you on the go or dock it at your television and game on the big screen. When the console was originally released...
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Nintendo Switch eShop Struggles To Stay Online During Holiday Traffic

Nintendo Switch eShop Struggles To Stay Online During Holiday Traffic. It’s been a popular Christmas Day service for Nintendo Switch eShop, so it has been unavailable for most of December 25. Nintendo has confirmed that some players have problems downloading games and redeeming gift cards. One or more major...
RETAIL
Nintendo Enthusiast

Best Buy: Free 128GB SD card with Nintendo Switch Online 12-month family subscription

We just made it through the holiday season, which means there are tons of first-time Switch owners learning some lessons. For one, Nintendo Switch has remarkably little internal storage, so anyone who plans to buy digital will need an SD card. Another is that Nintendo’s classic games are exclusive to a paid subscription service. If you’re looking to solve both of these issues in one swoop, Best Buy has you covered. Best Buy is currently offering a 128GB SD card for free with the purchase of a 12-month family subscription to Nintendo Switch Online.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy