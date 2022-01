Kyrie Irving has returned. After missing the first 35 games of the season, the player who signed with the Brooklyn Nets in the summer of 2019 along with Kevin Durant, is back in action. By now you know why he was out. The Duke product is not vaccinated for COVID-19, and in New York City that precludes him from appearing in Nets home games. He is eligible to play on the road but originally the team did not want any part-time players so he wasn’t active at all. Team GM Sean Marks and the team brass felt him coming and going would present continuity issues.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO