Charleston, SC

CCPL, Lowcountry Food Bank expanding afterschool snacks program to additional locations

By Dianté Gibbs
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library and Lowcountry Food Bank are planning to expand their afterschool snacks program to additional library branches.

Kids Café Snack Program, which started in 2020, will now serve a wider range of in-need areas in Charleston County with offerings at eight total branches.

Those branches include:

“We are thrilled to be able to double the number of library branches where kids and teens can find a consistent source of food after school,” said Devon Andrews, CCPL Associate Director, Community Engagement. “We are so grateful to our partners at the Lowcountry Food Bank for making this program possible!”

The Kids CaféSnack Program offers nutritious snacks to kids and teens under the age of 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“Kids Café aims to help alleviate child hunger through the provision of nutritious meals served in after-school settings to children at risk of food insecurity,” said LCFB Child Hunger Programs manager Kara Moore. “We are proud to continue to work with the library to further our mission to end childhood hunger in coastal South Carolina.”

To learn more about Kids Café or other CCPL programs, visit ccpl.org . For more information about LCFB, visit lowcountryfoodbank.org .

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

