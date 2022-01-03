ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPI Security, Vivint to face off in court over deceptive sales tactics claims

By Sydney Heiberger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A battle between two security companies will begin in court Monday in Charlotte. CPI Security sued Utah-based Vivint Smart Home back in Sept. 2020, claiming they used deceptive sales tactics to steal customers away. The trial is set to start Monday. In...

