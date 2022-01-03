ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM Oshawa Assembly Retooling Among The Fastest In GM History

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GM Oshawa Assembly plant in Ontario underwent one of the fastest retooling procedures in General Motors history last year to prepare it to produce the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and refreshed Chevy Silverado 1500. When GM first began renovation work at Oshawa Assembly in November of 2020, the...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 3

Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

General Motors V8 Engine Valve Lifter Lawsuit Claims Recall Is Needed

Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against General Motors over valve lifter-related issues in Cadillac, Chevy and GMC vehicles equipped with certain versions of its Small Block V8 engines. According to Car Complaints, a total of nine plaintiffs filed this class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the...
CARS
#Gm#Chevy Silverado#Vehicles#Oshawa Assembly#Canadian#Automotive News#Gm Canada#Gmc Sierra
thedetroitbureau.com

The Rearview Mirror: The Car that Saved Ford Motor Co.

This week in 1985, Ford Motor Co. introduces its new midsize sedan, the 1986 Ford Taurus, along with its identical cousin, the Mercury Sable. More than 8 million Tauruses would follow during the next 34 years, making it Ford’s fifth-best-selling North American nameplate after the F-150, Escort, Model T, and Mustang.
CARS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
MarketWatch

Here comes GM’s Hummer electric pickup

The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup, wearing a vehicle identification number ending in 001, rolled off the assembly line in Detroit on Dec. 17. “Customer deliveries will now begin,” General Motors. GM,. -0.56%. says. An EV named for a gas guzzler. The Hummer EV seems like an...
CARS
Post-Bulletin

GM: Electric Equinox, Blazer SUVs are coming in 2023

DETROIT — General Motors Co. will offer electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer, CEO Mary Barra said Wednesday in a virtual address during the Consumer Electronics Show. Both vehicles, based off of GM's new Ultium electric platform, were discussed the same day Barra revealed the new...
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Hit With New 8-Speed Automatic Transmission Lawsuit

General Motors is facing a new class-action lawsuit over claims the automaker shipped vehicles with faulty eight-speed automatic transmissions. This class-action suit was filed against GM in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division. According to Car Complaints, the plaintiffs say the GM eight-speed automatic transmissions in certain vehicles “slip, buck, kick, jerk, harshly engage, suffer abnormal internal wear, sudden acceleration, delay in downshifts, delayed acceleration, difficulty stopping the vehicle, and eventually require replacement of the transmission or its components.” These problems are allegedly traced back to an issue with the torque converter that causes excess friction.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2024 Ram 1500 EV Will Be Worth The Wait

This was a big week for General Motors. Despite its decision to drop out of the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), GM's online-only reveals were hugely successful, specifically the Chevrolet Silverado EV, due in 2023. Ford also had a big week following the announcement of doubling F-150 Lightning production to meet surging demand. America is ready for fully electric pickup trucks. But what's the status regarding Detroit's third major truck maker and its truck? The Ram 1500 EV, according to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares remains on schedule to launch in 2024.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Celestiq Among First GM Vehicles To Get Ultra Cruise

The Cadillac Celestiq luxury sedan will be among the first GM production vehicles to receive its advanced Ultra Cruise autonomous driving assistant, the automaker announced today. During its CES 2022 presentation, GM confirmed the upcoming Cadillac Celestiq, a full-size battery-electric luxury sedan expected to cost around $200,000, would be among...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Toyota Beats GM in U.S. Sales; GM Had Led Every Year Since 1931

Toyota and General Motors announced their 2021 U.S. sales numbers today, and Toyota's 2,332,262 in sales beat GM's 2,218,228, the first time since 1931 that GM had not been on top in full-year sales. GM saw a 13 percent sales decline in 2021, including a 43 percent drop in the...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

GM Files to Trademark Electra Name for Buick

General Motors is hoping to re-up the Electra name for Buick as per a December filing with the United States Trademark and Patent Office (USTPO). While many of you will recall the model as another ho-hum sedan from the 1990s with the potential to be graced with a 3800 motor, the car actually dates back to a time where tailfins were all the rage and there was no such thing as too much chrome.
CARS
Detroit News

Toyota dethrones GM as top-selling U.S. automaker

Toyota Motor North America dethroned General Motors Co. as the leading U.S. automaker in 2021. The Japanese automaker outsold GM by more than 114,000 vehicles in 2021, with more than 2.3 million vehicles sold for the year. GM sold 2.2 million vehicles in 2021, dropping 13% from 2020 as the automaker battled a chip shortage that crunched inventory levels on dealer lots.
BUSINESS
gmauthority.com

First GM Oshawa-Built Chevy Silverado Models Now At Dealers

The first 2022 Chevy Silverado HD built at the GM Oshawa Assembly plant in southern Ontario rolled off the assembly line in early November – marking the first vehicle built at the plant since it was temporarily shuttered at the end of 2019. Now Oshawa-built Chevy Silverado HD models...
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

