CLEVELAND — As the first true snow of 2022 makes its way across Northeast Ohio, slick roads led to several accidents and closures in the region. The most serious incident at this time appears to have occurred in Pepper Pike, where a crash involving a semi-truck on the Interstate 271 north express lane has shut down a portion of that highway near Shaker Boulevard. Police tweeted a photo from the scene a short time ago, and the Ohio Department of Transportation says the road is currently closed beyond Chagrin Boulevard as cars are backed up all the way to Woodmere.

PEPPER PIKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO