New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test results starting Jan. 3

By Aaron S. Lee
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The City of New Orleans announced that starting at 6 a.m. on Monday, January 3, everyone ages 5 and up will be required to show proof of at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose or a negative test result taken within 72 hours.

In a tweet sent from NOLA Ready on Sunday afternoon , the city stated that tests must visibly show the person’s name, date of the test and result.

This mandate comes as New Orleans, like other cities in the state, is seeing spikes in new cases of coronavirus as the Omicron variant continues to quickly spread across the nation .

Louisiana OMV call center resumes normal business hours Jan.3

The following is a list provided by the city, of some of the facilities and venues where the new mandate will be enforced:

INDOOR DINING

  • Restaurants
  • Bars
  • Breweries, microbreweries, distilleries & micro-distilleries
INDOOR FITNESS
  • Gyms
  • Indoor group fitness centers or individual fitness classes

INDOOR ENTERTAINMENT & PERFORMANCE SPACES

  • Indoor sports complexes, stadiums & arenas
  • Concert and music halls
  • Event spaces such as hotel ballrooms, event venues and reception halls
  • Pool halls, bowling alleys, indoor play centers, arcades, skating rinks, indoor playgrounds & arcades
  • Adult live performance venues
  • Casinos, racetracks and video poker establishments
  • Indoor amusement facilities

LARGE OUTDOOR EVENTS

  • Outdoor events of more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50 percent of the outdoor venue’s capacity.

The city also issued a follow-up tweet for residents to call 311 with information regarding any business not in compliance with current COVID-19 guidelines.

