Dog of the Day: Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is heading for a third week at the top of the Official Albums Chart with = (Equals). In the midweek Official Chart Update, Ed’s fifth studio album which has today been announced by the Official Charts Company as the UK’s second biggest album of 2021, looks set to secure its third non-consecutive week at Number 1, after re-ascending to the top spot last week. Sheeran’s fourth record, 2017’s chart-topping Divide, could also re-enter the Top 10 of the Official Albums Chart this week, currently sitting at Number 7.
