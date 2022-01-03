ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Volkswagen Aero B With Deceptive Camo Spied Cold-Weather Testing

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's a new year, and we have new spy photos of the Volkswagen Aero B all-electric sedan. However, much like this new year, the new car doesn't look too different from what came before. The sedan, which appears to be a five-door liftback, continues to wear a smattering of deceptive camouflage...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

This Is Volkswagen's Next Big Reveal

The upcoming Volkswagen ID.Buzz has been spotted testing once again. Most previous prototypes our spy photographers have snapped were painted white with additional body camouflage. This time, the test mule in question is all black but the camo is still present. VW's testing team is trying to fool us into thinking this is something other than the reborn and now fully-electric microbus.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 VW ID.Buzz teased: Electric Bus coming in 2022

Volkswagen has once again teased the production version of the ID.Buzz concept first shown in 2017. The vehicle, whose name is yet to be announced, can best be described as a spiritual successor to the iconic Microbus (which actually has a direct successor in the form of the Transporter/Multivan line sold overseas), and we'll see it debut in 2022. VW's latest teaser claims the reveal is coming soon, so count on it happening in the early part of the new year.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Toyota Supra Updated As It Prepares For New Nissan Z

Orders for the new Nissan Z are expected to open early in January, and this could spell trouble for the Toyota GR Supra. The Nissan is not only more powerful but is expected to undercut the Toyota on price. But Toyota has not been resting on its laurels and has doled out a couple of updates to the 2022 GR Supra to keep it as appealing as possible.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aero#Camo#Weather#Design Inspiration#Vehicles#Vw#Meb#Evs#Hyundai
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Maserati MC20 supercar is about to spawn a convertible

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already teasing a new drop-top variant. Teaser photos released on Tuesday show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022. The roof is heavily camouflaged but Maserati said the body...
CARS
The Car Connection

Genesis GV70: Best Luxury Car To Buy 2022

Genesis has another winner. The newest vehicle from Hyundai's luxury brand, the GV70 compact crossover, claims the top spot in our Best Luxury Car To Buy award, much like the larger Genesis GV80 did for 2021. Like the GV80, the GV70 pulls off the oxymoronic feat of a luxury value....
BUYING CARS
motor1.com

Next-gen BMW 5 Series spy video catches it driving through Munich

This spy video offers a chance to see the next-gen BMW 5 Series driving on public roads around Munich, Germany. The clip catches the upcoming saloon from a variety of angles for a complete look at it. As in other spy shots and videos, the next-gen 5 Series appears to...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

VW Patent Suggests Sedric Concept Is Coming To Life

After VW's Dieselgate saga, the German car-making conglomerate has doubled down on electrification in a big way. Not only are EVs forming a major part of its lineup across all brands under the umbrella, but the company launched the Electrify America charging network too. The VW ID range of electric cars is taking off strongly, with the ID.4 being the American flagship, while in Europe, the ID.3 hatch, ID.4 GTX performance crossover, and ID.5 coupe crossover fly the flag high. But while all eyes are currently on the next project, the ID.BUZZ electric minivan, VW is already a few steps ahead of this. It seems a minivan of a different kind could be heading to production, as patent documents uncovered by CarBuzz have shown the 2017 Sedric (SElf-DRIving Car) concept could be entering production.
CARS
Derrick

CLASSIC CARS: 1967 Volkswagen Westfalia camper

Robert Storck says that, for as long as he can remember, his wife Misty has been intrigued by the size and shape of the early Microbus Volkswagens and hasn’t been reluctant about sharing her opinions of the bus with him. Volkswagen manufactured a wide variety of bus models all...
CARS
Motor1.com

Dead In 2020, Chevy Impala And Sonic Racked Up 2,331 Sales In 2021

We continue our coverage of so-called zombie cars with Chevrolet and two of its long-defunct models that were quite popular considering that production ended back in 2020. Without further ado, the Impala still somehow managed to generate 750 sales last year, albeit demand saw a steep decline in Q4 when only nine were sold.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 BMW X5 Spied With Subtle Updates, Should Arrive Late This Year

Spy photographers spotted a couple of facelifted BMW X5 M prototypes last year and now we’re getting a glimpse at the standard model. Recently snapped on the streets of Munich, the crossover appears to be getting a minor refreshening that focuses on the front and rear ends. While the...
CARS
Autoblog

Volkswagen's electric ID.Buzz van is nearly ready for its big debut

Volkswagen is nearly ready to show the world the production version of the ID.Buzz concept it unveiled in 2017. Fully electric, the retro-inspired van starred in a short video published on the firm's social media channels ahead of a full introduction planned for 2022. The 17-second flick seemingly highlights the...
CARS
topgear.com

Car park battle! Volkswagen Golf vs Volkswagen ID.3

Take your seats, it’s veteran versus upstart in this car park battle to end all battles. British specialities: weather-related small talk, public transport grumbling, and first in line: queueing. But before we can get to our politely lining up pastime, the car’s got to be left somewhere, and that’s a modern life bugbear that’s getting worse, not better. According to a recent survey, the average Brit spends 44 hours a year searching for a suitable parking space and then actually executing the damned manoeuvre.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Motor1.com

2023 BMW M2 Should Have 'At Least' 400 HP, Be RWD Only: Report

We know a new BMW M2 is in the works. The current 2 Series debuted in July 2021, and we've seen quite a few camouflaged test vehicles concealing M-infused design tweaks. We even caught some leaked images from China revealing a chunky front fascia and a slightly larger grille. But it's what lies behind the grille that has enthusiasts' interest most of all.
CARS
Motor1.com

BMW M3 Battles Dodge Challenger, Hot Rod Lincoln At Drag Strip

The Lincoln MKZ isn’t the first car one would consider a hot rod, but the sedan’s final years saw the brand put a potent powertrain under its hood. Lincoln’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 delivered up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque in all-wheel-drive-equipped models, making for a punchy luxury sedan. However, a new YouTube video shows it’s not punchy enough to outperform the BMW M3 in a race.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus EV Will Debut March 9

The 2024 Volkswagen ID.Buzz Microbus will be revealed on March 9, 2022. It will arrive in the United States in 2023 in its three-row passenger van configuration. Pricing is expected to start around $40,000, and both single- and dual-motor version should be available. The wait is almost over for the...
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Greatest road tests ever: Volkswagen Corrado 16v

We were big fans of the handsome, Golf-based coupé from the start – and despite this questionable new powerplant arriving as part of a facelift, the love affair continued. The revised Corrado featured a new grille, reshaped bonnet and fresh alloy wheels, while the Mk2 Golf GTl-sourced 1.8-litre engine was replaced with a torquier 2.O-litre unit from the Passat.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy