Volkswagen Aero B With Deceptive Camo Spied Cold-Weather Testing

After VW's Dieselgate saga, the German car-making conglomerate has doubled down on electrification in a big way. Not only are EVs forming a major part of its lineup across all brands under the umbrella, but the company launched the Electrify America charging network too. The VW ID range of electric cars is taking off strongly, with the ID.4 being the American flagship, while in Europe, the ID.3 hatch, ID.4 GTX performance crossover, and ID.5 coupe crossover fly the flag high. But while all eyes are currently on the next project, the ID.BUZZ electric minivan, VW is already a few steps ahead of this. It seems a minivan of a different kind could be heading to production, as patent documents uncovered by CarBuzz have shown the 2017 Sedric (SElf-DRIving Car) concept could be entering production.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO