NHL

Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Exits COVID protocols

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Lindgren (COVID-19 protocols) was cleared to return to the active roster ahead of Monday's matchup...

www.cbssports.com

NESN

Here’s What Trent Frederic, Bruce Cassidy Said About Hit On Kirill Kaprizov

BOSTON — It was an interesting night for Bruins forward Trent Frederic. The young Boston forward almost got into it with Minnesota Wild winger Mats Zuccarello before the referees broke up the scrap in the first period. Things would heat up and explode from there in the second period after Frederic laid a hard hit on Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov which sent him to the locker room.
NHL
insidehockey.com

Bruins Fall to Wild 3-2

Boston, MA – The visiting Minnesota Wild held on for a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins in front of 18,750 at TD Garden on Thursday night. The game was a slow, physical, special teams game, and the Wild took advantage of the calls when they went their way.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Game-time decision Thursday

Stamkos (undisclosed) was designated as a game-time call for Thursday's contest with Calgary, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Stamkos has averaged 19:06 of ice time, 4:09 during the power play and logged five goals and 11 assists through his 14 appearances since the end of November. If 31-year-old is unable to play, Corey Perry could see an expanded role.
NHL
Yardbarker

Report: Rangers announce Shesterkin on COVID protocol; Georgiev starts

Georgiev, 25, is 6-3-2 with a 2.72 GAA and a .908 SV%. He’s coming off a solid 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. He made 33 saves in that game including a spectacular glove stop on Connor McDavid. The goaltender was recently taken off the COVID...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Makes hats drop

Landeskog scored three goals on five shots, two on the power play, and an assist in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Jets. Landeskog recorded his fourth career hat trick. The first of his three scores, early in the second period, turned out to be the game-winner for the Avalanche, who have won 10 consecutive at home. Colorado's top line starred in this game. Along with Landeskog's four points, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and four assists, while Mikko Rantanen chipped in with a tally and two helpers. Landeskog has points in 13 straight games played, compiling seven goals and 12 assists during that run.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Marc-André Fleury wants to be all business in his 1st game against his former team, but the Chicago Blackhawks goalie admits it ‘may be emotional’

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
NHL

